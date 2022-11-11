Dear Smiley: I agree with recent remarks about overuse of cliches, and would like to add the overuse of wordy sentences and long, multiple-syllable words. This may be considered irritating to some people.
When my English teacher from Marksville High School would hear such responses, he would say, “Are you overly expressed by the exuberance of your own verbosity?”
I rest my “circumlocution” response.
BILL HAYNIE
Slidell
Parting shot
Dear Smiley: Letters about speaking and writing cliches reminded me of the frustrating way words that are the "flavor of the month" get used, ad nauseam, in organizations.
It finally boiled over for me close to 18 years ago, when I attended one of my boss's weekly meetings. During said meeting, the words "metrics," "human capital," and "socialized" were used when "statistics," "employees," and "discussed" would have sufficed.
As the meeting was ending, I loudly told my coworker Chuck, "We need to socialize the metrics on human capital."
I received some angry looks, and that likely would have been a CLM (career limiting move), but luckily my upcoming retirement date was just a week away.
JOHN LOGRECO
Metairie
Tube times
Dear Smiley: When we were kids in the '50s money was tight. So if the TV was “on the fritz,” Daddy would open up the back and take out the glass tubes to see if any were burned out.
Then we would go with him to a store where there was a stand where you were able to insert the tube and check it. At that store you could purchase replacement tubes.
Once or twice I remember him lugging the huge TV to the back of the station wagon and bringing it to the “expensive” TV repair shop. Daddy was a “do it yourself" guy.
JULIE STATES
Kenner
Deep woods mystery
Dear Smiley: In the summers of my youth (way back in the '50s) we spent a lot of time at our cabin in the deep woods in Connecticut.
There was no TV there then. However, I did discover that I could pick up TV broadcasts of one station on our shortwave radio.
The highlight of the week (beside swimming and fishing) was listening to Mystery Theater. The family would re-create that scene of huddling around the radio, except listening to TV. It seemed extra spooky in the dark woods.
JOHN RYAN
Greenville, South Carolina
Two degrees of separation
Dear Smiley: My niece, Teryn Taranto Crowdus, had a surprise 40th-year birthday celebration that reminded me how interconnected we all are.
In 1985, I had to sell my red 1970 Ford F-100 step-side pickup because of the birth of my first child. It had only a front bench seat and floor stick shift.
I found a consignment lot on Jefferson Highway that was able to sell my truck in less than a week.
Fast forward to 2007. Teryn and Dustin Crowdus got married, and I got to meet Dustin's parents, Danny and Marie.
Over the following years, I always thought I knew Danny from somewhere, but couldn't put my finger on it.
Talking to Dustin at one family gathering, I learned that his dad had been into various endeavors, including a consignment lot — on Jefferson Highway.
I found my F-100 sales receipt, and whose name is signed at the bottom? Danny Crowdus. It's a small world after all.
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Dime beer?
Dear Smiley: Referencing Rick Marshall’s “things that have gone by the wayside in my short lifetime,” I wanted to add a few.
As a fellow LSU J-School alum, I thought you might appreciate the first one, since folks use them so “sparing:”
Adverbs.
Standing when a lady leaves or arrives at their dinner table.
Window vents on trucks.
Pants pleats.
Ten-cent draft beer.
TEDDY McGEHEE
Baton Rouge
Dear Teddy: I don't recall that last one. Where did you do your drinking?