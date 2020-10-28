Amy Drago addresses an all too timely issue:
"I’ve seen articles written about COVID language. What about hurricane language?
"This has developed in the last few years. Growing up, we had hurricanes in Louisiana, but we never heard the weatherman say to prepare for 'tornadic-like activity,' and it was never declared a 'weather event.'
"The whole country heard our governor say to 'hunker down' — but only in Louisiana do we know that the 'European model' doesn’t refer to fashion, and the 'cone of uncertainty' doesn’t go around a dog’s head."
Training table
Craig Albert, of Baton Rouge, has today's sports story:
"The stories about the Fleur de Lis bring back many memories for me.
"In the mid ’80s I lived in an apartment across the street from the pizza place. Some friends and I decided to join a local basketball league.
"We had our first and only practice a few days before the league started. We practiced for about an hour, then went to the Fleur for pizza and beer.
"We decided the last 5 at the table that night would be our starters. Needless to say, we lost our first game by about 60 points, and went winless the first season.
"We stayed together about 8 years and had many great times, both on the court and at the Fleur after the games. (Yes, we did finally win some games!)"
That Regal feeling
Beverly Jones, of Covington, was the first of several readers to recall this about a long-gone New Orleans brew:
"Does anyone remember an advertisement for Regal Beer that said, 'Red beans and rice and Regal on ice.’ ”
And Wally Boudet, also of Covington, tells of another Regal slogan:
"Around 1950 my father bought a tarpapered trapper's shack to use as a hunting camp. All the interior walls were covered with Regal beer signs.
"They showed a fisherman emptying a bait bucket, with big fish jumping up to catch the bait. The sign read 'Keep those friendly bells a-pealing, let's all get that Regal feeling.’ ”
Close quarters
Mary Pramuk, of Baton Rouge, says this about our mention of phone booths:
"A small phone booth, no longer in use, stood in a hall on the second floor of Foster Hall, then home of LSU's art school.
"Someone got the idea that it could be used for exhibiting miniature art. It became the Clark Kent Memorial Gallery, and did host art exhibits from time to time.
"One of our daughters had her first exhibit there — complete with an 'opening reception' and wine."
Little but loud
Regarding our mention of the breed, Chuck says, "I once heard a chihuahua defined as 'a dog with an alligator mouth and a hummingbird butt.’ ”
(I confess to a failure of objectivity regarding chihuahuas. My parents raised them for many years. They all shared one trait: they hated me, and yapped furiously at me.)
Special People Dept.
- Louise D. Touchton, of St. James Place in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 103rd birthday Thursday, Oct. 29.
- Francis Burch, of Denham Springs, celebrated birthday No. 94 Wednesday, Oct. 28.
- Buck Grantham, of Denham Springs, celebrated his 92nd birthday Oct. 15.
- John Hanks, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 91st birthday Thursday, Oct. 29. He was owner of Hanks Buick-GMC in Plaquemine along with his late brother Shot Hanks.
- Rondal "Ronnie" and Barbara Strother, of French Settlement, formerly of Port Allen, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Oct. 29. She is presently at the Guest House in Baton Rouge, where they will "celebrate with banana splits."
He's bona fide
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, adds to our discussion of dogs and their ancestry:
"When I was a kid, most of our pets came from the pound. But once we were given a purebred collie, registered with the American Kennel Club.
"At about the same time, my grandmother enrolled me in Children of the American Revolution, for kids whose ancestors fought in that war (for the Good Guys).
"When my father found out about that, he said to my mother, 'Russ and the dog are the only ones in the family with papers!’ ”