It's often a kick to overhear parents and their children in restaurants. Jim Skelly, of Picayune, Mississippi, caught this conversation in a diner:
"A mother and her daughter, about 10, come in. Momma tells daughter to tell the waiter what she wants.
"Daughter: 'Hamburger.'
"Waiter: 'What would you like on it?'
"Daughter: 'Nothing.'
"Waiter: 'OK, plain hamburger.'
"Mother: 'Wait, don't you want ketchup on it?'
"Daughter: 'Yes.'
"Mother: 'You want mayonnaise on it?'
"Daughter: 'Yes.'
"Mother: 'How about lettuce and tomato?'
"Daughter: 'Yes.'
"Waiter: 'OK, you want a hamburger with ketchup, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Is that right, young lady?'
"Daughter: 'No, I want a hot dog.'"
Look for the sign
Linda Dalferes, of Baton Rouge, says, "Thomas Murrel’s Boudreaux/Thibodeaux Saturday joke about the airplane landing reminded me of the time many, many years ago when a fellow I was dating wanted to fly us to Shreveport for dinner.
"I thought it was a very romantic and exciting thing to do — until he asked me, 'Do you think that’s Shreveport down there?'”
Which reminds me
In the '60s, when I did public relations for the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, we had a delegation in Memphis making a pitch for a big bowling tournament.
A board member who owned a plane said he could fly me, my camera, and Miss Baton Rouge (or some title holder) up there so I could get a photo of her presenting the invitation to the bowlers. (We did stuff like that in the '60s.)
It would be a quick trip, he said.
But over south Mississippi:
- We learned our pilot had just gotten his license.
- A sudden storm started battering the little plane.
- The young lady had never flown before and got seriously airsick.
We had to land in Jackson. The pilot suggested we wait out the storm in a nearby motel, where the by now very sick Miss BR could get a room and recover.
Panic ensued as she hears two strange men talking about taking her to a motel. …
We finally checked her into a room, then waited in the lobby until it became evident we had missed the Memphis event.
I don't remember how I got back to Baton Rouge, but I'm pretty sure our lovely passenger took a bus. …
It's who you know
OK, one more story about the Golden Meadow speed trap:
Marty Roth, of Metairie, says wife Dale "understood that to not get ticketed in Golden Meadow, we must follow behind her father, a New Orleans pharmacist, who filled prescriptions for folks up and down Bayou Lafourche while spending every weekend at Camp LynDale (same name as his pharmacy, named for daughters Lynne and Dale).
"He was appreciated by locals and never bothered by constabulary. (Being distantly related by marriage to 'Uncle' Earl Long, who occasionally visited the camp, didn’t hurt either.)
"Friends stopped for speeding who tried to catch up with my father-in-law simply explained with whom they were traveling and generally got no more than a smile and a wave-through."
Special People Dept.
- Audrey and Lloyd Schroeder, of Gonzales, celebrated their 76th anniversary Saturday, June 11.
- Conrad "Poopy" and Beverly Joffrion, of Plaquemine, celebrated 61 years of marriage Saturday, June 11.
The Clipper strikes!
Darlene Messina, of Bush, tells this tale of youthful violence and destruction:
"My son was about 3 or 4 when I 'released' him into the backyard for a few minutes.
"I checked on him a little later and was horrified at the carnage.
"My husband had left the hedge clippers out. The yard was covered in bloody red amaryllis blooms.
"He now has a 2-year-old son. … Ha ha ha, payback is sweet!"
Two thoughts on your story, Darlene:
1. It's hard to tell in print, but that "Ha ha ha" sounded much like an evil chortle.
2. "The Bloody Red Amaryllis" is a good name for a punk rock band.