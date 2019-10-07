I have to admit I'm at a loss to understand this one.
Andree Herrington, of Metairie, says, "My husband and I were reading the armadillo story in your column and thought we should warn your readers.
"My husband recently trapped two squirrels and took them to a nearby park to release them — a park where he has released many different critters before.
"As he released the squirrels, a park employee approached him, informing him it was a $500 fine.
"Of course my husband told her he was unaware of that law. She said since it was squirrels and not a pet, she would let him go this time, but he was not to do it again.
"Anyone know a good squirrels sanctuary in Metairie?"
Card game
Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, says, "The state's technology for early voting is impressive, as they give each voter a little card to stick into the voting machine that automatically brings up the correct ballot for their precinct.
"Now, as we leave, if they could just give us a card to stick into our smart TVs that would eliminate all the political commercials — since once we've voted, it's too late."
Webb's the one
Jim Bullion, of Prairieville, adds to our discussion of country music:
"Ken Burns' country music show on LPB was excellent, except for one little snafu. Webb Pierce was almost entirely left out.
"After Hank Williams passed in 1953, Webb Pierce became the king of country music. He sold more records and had more hits than any other country singer in the 1950s.
"When Webb, from West Monroe, cowrote and recorded 'There Stands The Glass,' it immediately became the country anthem of drinking songs — and still is today.
"I hope Ken Burns makes another show. I certainly will be watching."
Pole dancing
Speaking of drinking songs:
Perry A. Snyder, of Baton Rouge, continues his reports on his visit to the Upper Midwest with an account of his experience in Winona, Minnesota, home of some of my spouse's family:
"As Garrison Keillor pointed out, and Lady Katherine can attest, this is a happy place from mid-May through September. On October 1 they become somber, hunkering down for sleet and snow.
"But Sunday was delightful in Winona, where Cindy and I joined local Poles at their fall festival. The highlight of the festival was the 'There’s No Beer in Heaven' polka, as performed by The Sons of Warsaw out of the Twin Cities. They brought down the house."
Which reminds me
On my first visit to Winona, Minnesota, Lady K told me of Charlie's Bar, a popular watering hole there, where regulars had their personal mugs hanging behind the bar. She was a regular there for a couple of years when she was in grad school at Winona State University.
I thought it would be cool to bring Charlie's some Zapp's potato chips, to give the folks there a taste of Louisiana.
When I presented the bartender with the box of Zapp's, he said, "Thanks — we were almost out."
Winona is on the Mississippi River, and a riverboat captain who lived there dropped off Zapp's he'd picked up while the boat was in New Orleans.
There were also Saints posters — the players visited Charlie's when they had training camp across the river in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Special People Dept.
Vengie Wells Zeigler, of Bayou Barbary in Livingston Parish, is a 94th birthday celebrant on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Well, deck my halls!
I know, it won't do any good to complain about rushing holiday observances — stores are going to do whatever it takes to lure consumers into buying seasonal stuff as early as possible.
Still, it was a bit of a shock to visit my local drugstore when the temperature was hovering around 95 degrees and being confronted with two life-size Santas.
One of the fully costumed figures, according to the tag on it, could be mine for a mere $129 (reduced from $400).
And here I was wondering if it was too early to buy Halloween candy.