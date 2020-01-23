The opening of the Dixie Beer plant brings memories of other New Orleans beers.
"Storm" from "Old Baton Rouge" reminds us of the clever beer commercials created in the '50s and '60s and featuring Mike Nichols and Elaine May.
In these parts the commercials, using line drawings and simple animation, promoted New Orleans' Jax beer, but they were also used for other regional beers, including Narragansett, a Rhode Island brew.
Fortunately, the commercials are still available on YouTube. I found a collection of them by simply Googling "Nichols and May beer commercials."
There was a talking dog, talking elephant, and my favorite, a talking kangaroo.
Storm likes the one where an announcer is practicing his spiel for Jax as a lady takes notes.
When he talks of it being "pwemium bwewed with 100% natural ingwedients," she points out his problem with "r's."
He practices, then goes through the commercial perfectly — except when he ends with, "Jax, the beal jeer!"
Biting wit
"While we are on the subject of dogs," says Thomas Murrel, of Church Point, "I am reminded of this story:
"A young postal worker was assigned a new route, and was on his initial trip. He walked up onto the porch of a house, and was putting the mail in the box when a large German Shepherd ran up to him.
"The huge animal began barking and growling loudly, pinning the young postman against the wall of the home.
"Suddenly, the front door opened and a young woman walked onto the porch. 'Oh, Mr. Mailman,' she laughed, 'you don't have to worry about Max. He's been fixed.'
"'Ma'am,' the young postman cried, 'I'm not worried about Max getting romantic ideas. I'm worried about Max biting me.'"
Stretching exercise
"Abpilli" sent over this one on a popular column topic:
"One more story about a food-stealing dog:
"We were told that our retired racing greyhound was a 'counter surfer' when we adopted him. Over the years we were careful not to leave things out, although he did snatch the occasional sweet potato left out to cool.
"So when my husband was making bread pudding, he pushed the pan back against the backsplash to soak while we went to run errands, taking our two hounds with us.
"Upon our return, I stayed outside to take care of a few chores, and my husband and dogs went inside. He went upstairs to the office, planning to bake the pudding later.
"About 30 minutes later, I came inside and walked into the kitchen, and exclaimed, 'Oh no, the bread pudding!'
"Our 9×13 pan of raw pudding was now about 4×13. Our long-legged counter surfer, Ripley, had struck. We could just picture him stretching to reach the pan of pudding.
"He turned his nose up at his supper that day!"
Cat candy?
Nancy Stich has an "equal time" cat story:
"In 1978, when my husband and I were newlyweds, we lived in Dallas and had a cat.
"My mother came for a visit and left a bag of peppermints, which I put in a dish by the front door.
"For days later I would find peppermint wrappers on the floor. I asked my husband if he was throwing wrappers on the floor. He admitted eating peppermints, but denied dropping wrappers.
"The problem continued until one day when I returned home from work early. I opened the front door, and there was our cat on the floor with a peppermint, enjoying his treat."
Special People Dept.
- Sister Angela Bergeron, of Our Lady of Wisdom in New Orleans, celebrates her 105th birthday Sunday, Jan. 26.
- Frances Charles, of Amber Terrace Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 92nd birthday Friday, Jan. 24.
- Mary and Norman Bennett, of Baton Rouge, celebrated 63 years of marriage Monday, Jan. 20.
- Huey P. and Ella Grace Miracle Mitchell celebrated their 55th anniversary Thursday, Jan. 23.
Road worriers
Algie Petrere, of Central, continues our recent stories about critters:
"A duck was about to cross the road when a chicken said, 'Don't do it, man; you will never hear the end of it.'"