Almost from birth, kids know how to manipulate parents to get what they want.
Here's an example, from Cliff Barton, of Baton Rouge:
"When my oldest daughter, Salli, was about 3, she accompanied my wife and me on a shopping trip to the Wilson's store.
"Wilson’s carried some beautiful diamond jewelry, and as we wandered down the jewelry aisle a diamond bracelet caught Salli’s eye.
"She looked at me and said, 'Daddy, I want that.'
"I told her she couldn’t have it, but that wasn’t good enough:
"'Daddy, let's buy me that.'
"'No, we cannot buy that. I don’t have any money. Do you have any money?'
"'Yes, I do.'
"'Where?'
"'In your pocket.'
"The lady behind the counter almost fell over laughing."
Sexy garden!
"News stories about the Lafayette library limiting access to certain books to those over 17 reminded me of when the Baton Rouge main library had a similar policy," says Gail Stephenson.
"When I was pregnant in 1984, I discovered that most of the books about pregnancy were on the 'closed shelf,' in a small room behind the circulation desk.
"Other closed-shelf books included books on human anatomy and books on how to tell your kids about sex.
"But my favorite was a beautiful coffee table book about tropical plants. The title was 'Exotica,' which I assume a library employee misread as 'Erotica.'”
'Mater memories
"Your perfect directions for the perfect tomato sandwich (in Tuesday's column) brought back mouthwatering childhood memories," says Robert Day.
"When I was maybe ages 6 to 9, Grandmother Lanius lived on Baton Rouge's N. 19th Street (formerly Dufrocq) at the corner of America Street.
"The Holsum Bakery was in the next block, on the other side of North Boulevard. My Uncle James Lanius was comptroller.
"He had apparently given his mother permission, as long as she called first, to send any of her visiting grandchildren to a door at the bakery, where we could pick up a still-warm loaf of white bread.
"In my memory, she sent me on this task a number of times during the height of tomato season. What heavenly memories; even the juice running down my forearms.
"(Blue Plate was the only acceptable mayo.)"
A matter of taste
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, addresses the reader who advised sandwich makers to "always use Creole tomatoes."
"Is there another kind of tomato — besides those little cherry things?"
Indeed, after homegrown tomato season those "little cherry things" are the only ones with even a semblance of taste.
Dad's days
Thanks to Tina Soong for this information, which I'm sure my kids will be happy to know:
"About Father’s Day on Sunday:
"If anyone wishes to celebrate it more than once in 2022, Father’s Day is observed in Australia and New Zealand on Sept. 4; in Latvia on Sept. 11; in Luxembourg on Oct. 2; in Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden on Nov. 13, and in Thailand on Dec. 5."
Special People Dept.
— Joe Joubert (aka "Jeaux Jeauxbear"), of St. Francisville, celebrates his 97th birthday Sunday, June 19, probably by driving to the Dumas golf course in Baker for a game with his buddies.
— John J. and Diann Marchese, of Kenner, celebrate their 60th anniversary Friday, June 17.
— Dr. James J. and Patricia E. Hoth, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday, June 16. He is a Vietnam War veteran.
Little Miss Honesty
Here's another "precocious kid" story, this one from Richard "Poppy" Phillips:
"We have six 'grandboys' and two 'grandgirls.'
"When they were young, I would write letters, ask questions, and send a little money.
"This is one letter I got back from my 'grandgirl:'
"'I am doing OK. I still like school. When my brother was 7, you sent him $7. On my birthday you sent me $10, but I’m only 9 years old. Here’s your dollar back.'
"She keeps me smiling!"