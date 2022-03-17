Two stories I always tell at St. Patrick's Day parade time:
— I was riding in a Baton Rouge St. Patrick's Day Parade when I spotted a lady I knew in the crowd. I grabbed a cabbage and tossed it to her.
I saw her hand go up, but then we moved on.
Later I heard from one of her friends that she had painfully jammed a finger trying to catch the cabbage, and wound up in the emergency room, missing the day's festivities.
She was not amused…
— I was discussing parades with the owner of a Magazine Street bar when she told me this story about a New Orleans St. Patrick's Day parade.
Old Eddie, one of the regulars, was standing in the doorway of the bar when a rider on a float threw a huge cabbage that hit him in the head and knocked him out.
"Old Eddie was just lying there, out cold, with that big cabbage next to him," she told me.
"Wow, what did you do then?" I asked.
"We put it in the pot with the other cabbages, corned beef, potatoes, carrots, onions…"
Murder, he said
Speaking of the Irish, Martin Kearney, retired English prof at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, comments on my reaction to Dustin Kling's complaint about studies without results:
"Your suggestion to ‘form a committee’ in Tuesday’s edition reminded me of the Irish definition of 'committee,' which fills the bill precisely for the situation detailed in the article.
"A committee is a cul de sac into which ideas are lured — and quietly strangled."
Who's "Boo-gee-oz?"
Darryl Bourgeois says, "While stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for Army Reserve training, our mail clerk, from Montana, put mail for names he could not read at the back of stack.
"At the end of calling names, he asked anyone not receiving mail to come forward. And there's my mail."
No waffling!
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, tells of a last name that's new to me. I would question his story if I didn't know him personally as an upstanding citizen dedicated to veracity:
"True story about (and from) my late aunt, who always sat with her best friend in church:
"A prominent local family in my home town was named Pancake. One day a stranger came to church and sat directly in front of the two ladies. After quietly talking it over, my aunt leaned forward and tapped him on the shoulder.
“'Are you a Pancake?,' she asked. 'You look like a Pancake.'
"She never saw the gentleman again."
Healing powers
Amy Drago responds to our mention of "gumbo weather:"
"When my father was very ill, at the first cold snap I brought him a pot of gumbo.
"When I got to his house I found out two of my brothers had also brought him gumbo.
"Gumbo in cold weather is a Louisiana thing. But bringing food when someone is ill is a heart-warming gesture, no matter what state."
Special People Dept.
— Hazel Mae Gundorf, of Heritage Manor, Mandeville, celebrated her 100th birthday March 3.
— Nita Hebert, of Lafayette, celebrates her 93rd birthday Friday, March 18. In Baton Rouge from 1948 through the early 1950s she worked at LSU and the governor's office.
On Poverty Row
"I walk daily in the neighborhood," says Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette. "Last summer a gent was putting a sign on one of his boats to be for sale.
"I stopped and chatted a moment, and he said, 'Would you like to buy the boat?'
"I replied that my wife had decided to redo the kitchen.
"He then said, 'I knew I should have put this for sale a couple of months ago when you were asking about it. You can’t afford it now.'”
That shrinking feeling
Hodges Mercer, of Slidell, tells of his solution to a clothing problem: "Recently I’ve noticed that all my T-shirts seem to be shrinking. My wife, Paula, says it’s because of ice cream.
"So I’m now wearing a bib when I eat ice cream, so that it doesn’t spill on my shirts and make them shrink."