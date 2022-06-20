I'm a sucker for a good love story. Marion J. Denova tells one with a Louisiana flavor:
"Having bootlegging on my mind (from your recent columns) reminds me of when I was between 6 and my teenage years.
"We lived on Grosse Tete Bayou, and every year when the bayou level lowered a wrecked car would appear.
"I found out my dad was a bootlegger. Once when the feds were after him, he'd run off the road into the bayou. He never went back for the car.
"The feds caught him later, and he spent a night in jail.
"But that’s not all. He was going door-to-door selling his bootleg in Maringouin, and met this cute little Cajun girl from Pierre Part who was visiting her relatives.
"Long story short: Courting, marriage, and family, and here I am, one of the bootlegger's and Cajun girl's descendants."
Under pressure
Martha Wright, of Baton Rouge, says, "Recent stories about air in tires remind me of a story about Tina, wife of a co-worker of my husband Malcolm.
"Tina went to visit in Texas, and was warned by her husband to make sure there was always enough air pressure in the tires: 33 psi.
"When she stopped at a gas station on her way home (in July) for gas, she requested the tire pressure be checked.
"The next day when they woke up, all four tires were flat.
"Upon inquiry, Tina said she was following her husband's instructions.
"The tires were way over 33 psi, so she requested that they let out some of the air.
"Moral of this story: Be careful of the advice you give."
Memory sandwich
"Your column about the ways and means of making tomato sandwiches is dear to my heart, especially on Father's Day," says Sandra Hernandez Evans, of Baton Rouge.
"My dad was a LSU horticulturist who led a team developing several varieties of tomatoes (including the Creole and Pelican), which he continued after retirement into his 90s. (He died in 2014, 10 days before his 95th birthday).
"Summer was always celebrated with bacon and tomato sandwiches (Holsum bread and Miracle Whip), with more tomatoes than bacon.
"I did this Sunday in his honor (though I used whole wheat bread and Hellmann’s)."
Taking the Hound
Anne Maverick takes issue with a Saturday letter wondering if younger folks know what the Greyhound is in CCR's song "Lodi."
"Young people without much money probably are more familiar with Greyhound than Delta."
Which reminds me
Mentioning a Greyhound bus makes me think of my favorite song on that subject: Roy Clark's "Thank God and Greyhound," about a guy watching his former love leaving after a stormy relationship.
As the bus pulls away, he exclaims, "Thank God and Greyhound you're gone!"
Nice People Dept.
"Ms. Pat" thanks "Billy Zachary at the Harding Boulevard Fire Department in Baton Rouge for installing smoke detectors for two senior citizens.
"Although they were backlogged with requests, he came and installed them himself the same week.
"A man who cares about people and the community."
Thanks, mate!
Earl Newman says, "I missed the reunion of Istrouma High's Class of ’62 due to contracting COVID.
"A classmate I spoke with afterward said they really appreciated me not showing up.
"I said I didn’t want to expose anyone to COVID.
"He responded, 'You had COVID?’ ”
Grandpa's word
"I wasn’t going to write about this," says Darrel Beerbohm, "until I read on Thursday about bad words kids learn from grandpas.
"My grandson rode with me quite often. One day my son and daughter-in-law were driving with my grandson. Apparently they were cut off by another car.
"My son said, 'Darn driver!'
"But my grandson in the back said, 'Dumb bas ...'
"Both his mom and dad said very loudly, ‘Grandpa!’
"I was told to watch what I say around youngsters. Lesson learned."