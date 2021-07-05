When Fred Taylor, owner of Poor Boy Lloyd's in downtown Baton Rouge, left his native New Iberia, he brought his Cajun accent with him.
He says this was made evident to him when he watched the episode of "Restaurant Recovery" featuring his eatery.
Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's, hosts the show on Discovery Plus and the Cooking Channel. On it, he spruces up a restaurant hurt by the pandemic to help it survive. In the Poor Boy Lloyd's segment, Todd had Shaquille O'Neal joining him.
Fred says when he watched the show, he noticed that when he talked on camera, there were special captions inserted, just as they do when a foreign language is spoken.
"I didn't think I had that much of an accent," he told me.
You do, Fred … you do …
Putting on the South
Our mention of accents brought this comment from Marsha R., of Baton Rouge:
"What I observed about extreme Southern accents while living in the North was that they were used by Southerners who had moved away from the South.
"As they lost their accents and the attention it brought them, they began to lay them on a bit thicker.
"Without hearing normal Southern accents daily, their accents soon became so thick that the folks back home could no longer understand them."
No real names?
Buck Myhand, of Thibodaux, joins our discussion of nicknames:
"In 1980, I joined a country club to play a little golf.
"After playing I would come home laughing and tell my wife that no one I played with had real names; they all had nicknames. And there is a story behind each name:
"Pie, Baby Lou, Big Money, Skeeter, Teeter, Bumper, Uncle Blue, Soul, Moon, Snapper, Stomper and Deputy Dog."
Ms. Eddie
Edna Marie Sevin says, "My mother was determined I use both my names as one, for I was named for my grandmothers.
"Saying it as one word, Ednamarie, my younger sister said, 'Ed ee,' which turned into 'Eddie' and became my nickname."
She adds that this has caused some confusion from time to time, as might be expected.
Laughing and crying
"I loved the piece in the Friday column about the worst country song titles," says Katie Nachod, of New Orleans.
"I grew up on early rock music, but country music has always been a guilty pleasure, mainly because the songs often make me either laugh or cry.
"In the former category is David Frizzell's song about a man dragging home to his wife from the bar one time too many, and she says, 'I'm gonna hire a wino to decorate our home.'"
That 1982 number was country music's No. 1 song that year. And I know guys who thought the wife's idea of decorating the home as a bar was a super idea. This song might have been the origin of the "man cave."
Katie adds, "In the category of songs that made me cry, I cannot listen to the great George 'No-Show' Jones sing 'He Stopped Loving Her Today' without weeping."
You're in good company, Katie. As I recall, Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he's a fan of George and that heartbreaking lament.
Special People Dept.
- Dorothy Frost Taylor, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 96th birthday Tuesday, July 6.
- Bessie Landry Leonard, of Marrero, celebrates her 90th birthday Tuesday, July 6. She is a native of Pierre Part.
Creative naming
When Robert Cabes mentioned Lafayette street names in the Monday column, he included one that was new to me: "Parduton."
I assumed it was a Cajun name I'd never heard before.
But Paula King, of Gretna, says that's not the case:
"When we moved to Lafayette in 1956, our parents bought a brand-new house on Parduton Drive. The builders/contractors were Parkinson, Dupuis, and Mouton."
Groaner of the Week
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, gives us a groaner that's a bit more subtle than the ones we've been getting lately:
"I would like to thank the teacher who taught me the definition of the word 'plethora.' It means a lot to me."