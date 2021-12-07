Readers of this column have been eagerly providing LSU's new head coach, Brian Kelly, with suggestions on how to cope with life in Louisiana.
Here are a few more gems:
Elise Kaufman, of Baton Rouge: "As my husband Charlie Kaufman said to our movers, when we were moving back to Looziana after 13 years in the Frozen Nawth, when they asked if they should pack our snow shovels: 'Nope; I won’t have to shovel humidity!'”
Chuck Barber, of Baton Rouge: "Do not use 'y’all' when referring to individuals. 'Y’all' is plural. You (not y’all) can say 'y’all' whenever you would have said 'you guys.' It’ll save you a syllable."
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville: "Coach Kelly needs to learn the meaning of ‘Baton Rouge’ as told by late Gov. Buddy Roemer. It's a French word meaning 'orange cones.'"
Charlanne C. Cress, of Zachary, retired teacher: “Coach, please visit an elementary school once a month, anywhere in our beautiful state, and sit down in a classroom and read a story or book to the students. Emphasize how important it is to read every day…especially Smiley Anders' column in The Advocate!"
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge: I would advise going to the downtown Red Stick Farmers Market in Baton Rouge on Saturdays, plus visiting festivals such as the Shrimp Festival and Strawberry Festival, and some events such as the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo."
Tom Hertwig, of Gonzales: "To add to your welcome for Coach Brian Kelly, here's what I often tell people why I, born and raised in the Chicago area, like the South so much: 'The weather, the people, and the food are all warm here!'”
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville: "The most important thing he should know is not to unpack anything he won’t need in two years, unless he is confident LSU will win at least 10 games every year."
Cajunization
I mentioned to The Advocate's editor, Peter Kovacs, that I felt the "advice to Coach Kelly" segment had about run its course.
He replied, "Not sure you need to wrap it up, but you have a better feel than I do about how long to leave the hook in the water before the shrimp gets mushy."
Because of that "mushy shrimp" line, I'm hereby proclaiming T-Pete (his Cajun name) an Honorary Cajun. I expect to see a bass boat in his front yard soon…
Meaty topic
Lawrence Greenblatt, of Lafayette, provides the long-awaited last word on organ meats:
"The Basques who settled in the Bakersfield, California, area, have a 'lamb fries' festival every spring, where they serve them in restaurants.
"And a favorite dish of mine in Argentina is 'parrilla mixta' (mixed grill); prime cuts of beef along with some glandular parts. And a particular favorite is an appetizer of 'mollejas' (adrenal glands), not to be confused with the mollejas of chickens, the gizzard.
"A regional expression in western Venezuela is 'Que mollejas?' (pronounced 'kay mo yeh’ hass). It can be roughly translated as 'No kidding?' 'Really?' 'Unbelievable!' or similarly in English as 'No (expletive deleted)?'"
Wild hare
Jim Mestayer, of Baton Rouge, says, "Years ago a former member of the Legislature told me they made an attempt to change the name of the nutria to 'swamp hare,' but not enough members supported the item."
Special People Dept.
— Margie Marionneaux, of Glynn, celebrated her 94th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 7.
— Edward "Eddy" Hall Sr. celebrated his 90th birthday Nov. 22. On Oct. 11, Eddy and Audrey Laird Hall celebrated their 66th anniversary — but it seems my computer ate the email telling of this event.
Medical opinion
It's comforting to know I'm not the only Grumpy Old Man out there:
Paula King, of Gretna, says, "Reading Sonny Chapman’s tale of stupidity in the Tuesday column reminded of an event with my grandfather.
"As he aged, he didn’t sleep well. I heard screaming (in French), 'What kind of stupid person wakes up a sleeping man to give him a sleeping pill?'
"My aunt replied it was doctor's orders. He said, 'The doctor is stupid too!'”