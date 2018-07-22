Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "A recent story in the column about chatting with JFK in a New Orleans hotel while he was in boxers and T-shirt reminds me of another JFK/Louisiana story.
"In 1991, it was 'my turn' to serve as president of the Ville Platte Rotary Club. A great guy, Connie Kaplan, of Kaplan, was district governor.
"Connie was part of the entourage that feted JFK when he was wooing the Louisiana Catholic vote in 1959 and traveled to Crowley.
"A young 'gofer,' Connie was hanging out with the Kennedys in the hotel suite when Jack motioned for him to refresh Jackie’s drink.
"According to Connie, she was propped up in bed with pillows, surrounded by dozens of enthusiastic politicos.
"He worked his way through the herd and handed her the cocktail. She graciously thanked him and asked him to sit on the edge of the bed, which he did.
"Connie claimed that was one of his greatest thrills in his life, 'to share a bed with Jackie Kennedy.'"
Big Red's ride
Perry Snyder says Brad Davis, an LSU football player in the Charlie McClendon days who is now a dentist in Opelousas, sent him this memory of "Big Red" (aka James Braswell), an Advocate-State Times delivery man who was also an avid, and loud, Tigers fan:
"We practiced at the present location of the indoor practice facility, and Coach Mac named the practice area the 'Ponderosa.'
"Every day for four years, I heard the booming voice of Big Red, rain or shine, just outside the covered fence — 'Go get ‘em, Tigers!' — for at least 15 minutes of practice.
"In those days, the team would board city buses from Tiger Stadium to the Ponderosa. But Coach Mac drove a golf cart, usually with (Advocate sports editor) Bud Montet.
"One Monday after we had lost a game, nobody in Baton Rouge thought very highly of us. But Big Red was outside the gates with his encouraging 'Go get 'em, Tigers!' He didn’t give up on us.
"It was then that Coach Mac went out the gate, picked up Big Red in his golf cart and bought him in to watch practice.
"You should have seen the happiness on Big Red’s face…"
All shook up
Stories of fans missing the Tom Dempsey 63-yard field goal in 1970 brought this confession from Laura Cooley Moran, of Kenner:
"I was at the game at Tulane Stadium with my dad, Ed Cooley. He always wanted to leave a few minutes before the end of the game to beat the traffic.
"That day the Saints were losing to the Detroit Lions with only a few minutes left, so here we were walking in the parking lot when the ground actually SHOOK and we heard a loud roar!
"In those days fans would leave with little transistor radios up to their ears to hear the last bit of the game. So that's how we found out about the famous game-winning field goal.
"A 'small world' story — in 1983 I sold my brother, Edward Jr., and his family a home in Kenner. His next door neighbors were Tom Dempsey and family!"
Special People Dept.
Bill Body, of Covington, celebrated his 94th birthday on Sunday, July 22. He is a World War II veteran.
Japanese connection
Phil Larkin recently told of how he enjoyed driving a Japanese group around Baton Rouge and LSU for the 1983 International Summer Special Olympics. He adds:
"I did finally make it to Japan, but 21 years after the Special Olympics. Spent 12 days in Japan; had a great time. Their tea is better than their rice cakes, and the bullet train is a wonderful way to travel."
The subject of rice cakes came up because after he said the Japanese visitors had introduced him to them in '83, I made a disparaging comment about the dry, tasteless cakes.
Phil agreed with me, and said, "You have to have a gallon of adult beverage to eat one of those things."