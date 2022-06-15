Tales of children adopting adult language reminded Diane T. Martin, of Morgan City, of a story told by her grandmother:
"My father and grandfather were in the backyard working on the engine in the truck Papa used for dray services. My brother had followed the guys outside, and heard them fussing about the line of ants on the engine.
"Instead of calling this nuisance 'ants,' the men referred to them as 'SOB’s' (not abbreviated).
"A few days later, some family members were visiting on the back porch, and one asked, 'What’s Toots saying?’
"There was a line of ants doing what ants do, and my brother was sitting on the floor squishing them one by one, saying, 'SOB's!' (not abbreviated).
"It didn’t take my grandmother long to figure out where my brother had obtained his new vocabulary. And I’m sure my father and grandfather got an earful!"
Feel the warmth
"You're a man after my own stomach," says David Lorio, referring to my loving tribute to the tomato sandwich in the Tuesday column.
"I love tomato sandwiches this time of the year. Reminds me of years ago, when an older customer of mine and I had a big discussion over this very subject.
"However, we had a difference of opinion on the temperature of the tomatoes, which I do not believe you covered in your 'recipe.'
"I prefer cold tomatoes, so I will stick them in fridge for a couple of hours.
"She, on the other hand, preferred her tomatoes at room temperature. Just food for thought…"
You're right, David; I meant to but didn't get around to discussing temperature. Like your customer, I'm a room temperature tomato person. Chilling, to me, seems to take the flavor down a notch.
Who says this column doesn't address controversial issues?
All in the family
"How about just one more story about the speed trap in Golden Meadow?," asks Ron Smith, of Ethel
"This one's about getting pulled over for speeding and NOT getting a ticket (unheard of).
"Several years ago, my sister, brother-in-law, and I were heading to Grand Isle in his truck, knowing the speed traps were in force and creeping along through Golden Meadow, when the ubiquitous blue lights pulled us over.
"Brother-in-law got out of his truck and met the officer by his unit. After much talking (which we couldn't hear) and hand waving and pointing, he came back with a wry grin.
"My sister asked him about the ticket, and he said he had talked the officer out of the ticket.
"We were were blown away. This has not happened in the history of mankind.
"Brother-in-law says, 'The more we talked, the more we became related.'
"Did I mention that my brother-in-law was a Boudreaux from Houma?"
Special People Dept.
James and Carol Guerin, of Prairieville, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, June 16, at a family celebration at Ruffino's. Their wedding will be blessed at St. John the Baptist Church in Prairieville Friday, July 17.
Mr. Cool
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, appeals to folks with solid Catholic connections to consider Willis Carrier for sainthood.
If the name doesn't ring a bell, here's a line from his biography:
"Willis Haviland Carrier (November 26, 1876 – October 7, 1950) was an American engineer, best known for inventing modern air conditioning. Carrier invented the first electrical air conditioning unit in 1902."
I think this is one sainthood everyone in south Louisiana this time of year would be happy to endorse.
Follow Phideaux
Speaking of heat, David Hart (who remembers attic fans and waking up in damp sheets) says he felt a lot cooler after reading in The Advocate that Kuwait City was at 117 degrees.
David reveals how he deals with the heat:
"If my dog stays inside, so do I."