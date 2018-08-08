Our current obsession with canned meat brought this history lesson from James Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge:
"A letter in the National Archives shows that on June 29, 1966, long after he had left the presidency, Dwight Eisenhower wrote a letter to Hormel's president H.H. Corey of Austin, Minnesota, on the company's 75th anniversary:
“ ‘You might be surprised to learn that I have long felt a certain kinship with your company… I ate my share of Spam along with millions of other soldiers. I'll even confess to a few unkind remarks about it — uttered during the strain of battle, you understand.
“ ‘But as former commander in chief, I believe I can still forgive you your only sin: sending us so much of it.’ ”
A Southern gourmet
Attorney Ted Jones says, "I used to cook for Russell Long, John Breaux, Billy Tauzin and Thad Cochran, and they always wanted my 'Country Dinner No. 1': chicken-fried steak, creamed Silver Queen fresh sweet corn that I cut off the cob by scraping out the cream, baby limas, sliced tomatoes, cornbread, iced tea and coconut cake!
"Once while cooking I fixed myself a big slice of tomato in a large Popeye's biscuit with black pepper.
"A congressman from New York wanted to know what I was eating. I said, ‘Well, for guys like you, it's a collard tart.’ It blew him away!"
Make ’em sweat
Morris Welch has memories of the International Special Olympics held in Baton Rouge in the summer of 1983, mentioned here recently:
"I served as the housing chairperson, and world tensions made assigning locations somewhat delicate — distancing Greece and Turkey because of the conflict over Cyprus, and separating Israel from other Middle Eastern countries.
"At that time, only 55 percent of campus housing was air-conditioned, so accommodating 5,300 guests in addition to regular summer school students required using almost every space.
"I tried to assign non-air-conditioned space to states and countries more used to hot weather. For example, Minnesota, Canada, and Norway got air, while Florida, Mexico, and Morocco did not.
"But it was not surprising when the Arizona state director told me in polite but stern terms that while her group was used to the heat, they certainly were not used to the humidity."
Pop and his cowboys
Richard Fossey, of Baton Rouge, says, "Last weekend Harrison, my 9-year-old grandson, asked me if my family had a television set when I was a kid.
"Strolling down memory lane, I told him about our first set — a black and white Hallicrafter, which must have weighed 80 pounds, and which we kept for 20 years.
"Like everyone else, our house had an ugly television antenna attached to the roof that we periodically turned to get better reception from our Oklahoma City TV stations.
"We had three channels, and that was plenty. We watched nothing but cowboy shows: ‘Gunsmoke,’ ‘Have Gun Will Travel,’ ‘The Lone Ranger’ and ‘The Cisco Kid,’ America's first multicultural TV Western.
"Harrison broke into my reverie: ‘But Pop, nobody really cares about that stuff anymore, do they?’
"I conceded the point, and we changed the topic to baseball."
Special People Dept.
Dorothy Mae Pentes celebrates her 91st birthday on Thursday, Aug. 9.
Informal governor
"Speaking of Earl Long," says Dick Chenot, "when I worked for the Louisiana Insurance Dept., I was chatting with a couple of execs at Winnfield Insurance Co.
"They told me about having to go see Earl, at his plantation, on business.
"The maid greeted them at the door, saying Earl was back on the grounds having a drink in the shade. (It was apparently a typical Louisiana scorcher.)
"Earl was found in only his undershirt!"
Strange device
"When our landline telephone rang," says Tootie Hart, of Hammond, "our 7-year-old great-granddaughter, Payton, asked, ‘Grandma, why don't you get a NORMAL phone?’ ”