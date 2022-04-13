As many letters to me indicate, the war between humans and rodents rages on unabated. For instance:
Billie Landry, of Erath, says, "I’ve been traveling, and just returned from the Master’s Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, where we rent a home for a week each year.
"I’ve been reading accumulated Advocates and came across your article (about sticky mouse traps) that was familiar.
"At our rented house, I opened a cabinet and noticed a sticky mouse trap, but paid no attention, as the house is 100-plus years old in a wooded area.
"But before bed I did remove most of the storage containers that used that space.
"The next morning, as I reached in to finish my job, I realized my pinkie finger was stuck to the trap. And THEN I realized I was sharing space with a live, squirming mouse.
"I couldn’t pull my finger off until my husband, hearing my screaming, came to my rescue.
"He wrote a note to the owner: 'We caught your mouse. Billie survived. The mouse did not.'”
Sign of Spring II
Sulynn Ganey, of Prairieville, says, "Adding to KittyKat's Tuesday story about the sighting of her first hummingbird of spring:
"While pulling my garbage can out of the ditch this morning, I saw my first snake of the season.
"My hummingbird feeders have been hung all week, but I did nothing to invite snakes into the ditch. Still waiting for the hummingbirds, and hope the snake sensed that it was not welcome and goes away."
Reptilian reminder
Speaking of snakes, and also my mention of the confusion caused by Daylight Saving Time and its clock changes, Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette, tells this tale:
"Several years ago I came up with my own reminder of how to reset my clocks when the time changed:
"'Tripping on the log caused me to fall forward. Seeing the snake in the path made me spring back.'
"My wife claims that it is impossible for someone to spring back, but she wasn't there to see that snake."
Half measures
Still speaking of Daylight Saving Time, Dana Guzzardo offers this modest proposal:
"I have the perfect solution to put a kink in world time, just like the feet versus meter debate: split the difference and set the time at a half-hour either way, plus or minus, and let it stay. Talk about creating more world confusion!"
Dry wit
James Manly Lee, of Baton Rouge, says, "I have noted that, ever since the airing of one of the sports book ads with the punch line 'Make it rain!,' we have gone into extreme drought.
"Coincidence? If this turns out to be a wet week, maybe somebody finally got lucky."
Wolf in the house
Herbert A. Landry Jr., of Slidell, tells of the time he and his wife were in the audience when the play "Dracula" was presented at a Mississippi theater:
"I was enjoying the play until just before the intermission I looked over and saw a huge werewolf sitting next to me.
"I jumped sky high and screamed a few words you cannot print.
"Then the wolf scampered up on the stage; he was part of the cast.
"During intermission I told the theater manager that I was a retired New Orleans police officer and not much scared me; but the wolf did.
"I have a laugh every time I think about it."
Special People Dept.
Ben Bowie, of Lafayette, celebrates his 100th birthday Thursday, April 14. He served three years as a paratrooper in the Pacific Theater of World War II.
Colorful cow
Jo Ann Paulin, of Metairie, says "My dear mom was a nut for poetry, both serious and funny."
Here's a famous nonsense poem, often attributed to Ogden Nash but written in 1895 by the San Francisco artist and humorist Gelett Burgess:
"I never saw a Purple Cow,
I never hope to see one,
But I can tell you, anyhow,
I'd rather see than be one!"
Catty comment
Tom Pyburn, of New Orleans, says his favorite Ogden Nash poem is the same as mine, and very true:
"The trouble with a kitten is
THAT
Eventually it becomes a
CAT."