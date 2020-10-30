Dear Smiley: I agree with the concern expressed by your readers about the abuse of "like" in contemporary speech.
In one of my classes at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, we were discussing the power of language and the importance of precision.
I brought up the rampant use of "like" and challenged the students to avoid the word during the remaining 45 minutes of class.
We went on to talk about a number of thorny language issues. Despite their best efforts, students participating in the discussions would sometimes let a "like" slip in: "That is like terrible."
Soon enough, though, they became invested in the experiment and deliberately shunned the word. I noticed their discussions became more deliberate, more precise.
At the end of the session, I asked the class if they had noticed anything. One student said, "Yeah, man, that was hard. I had to slow down and think about everything I wanted to say."
Another student provided the comment I was going to make: "Might not be a bad idea all the time."
BARRY JEAN ANCELET
Professor Emeritus
Scott
Lesson learned
Dear Smiley: In Wednesday's column, the piece “Like, irritating” reminded me of a lesson I learned in college.
One weekend I was home from USL in Lafayette, visiting my parents in Marksville.
Both of my parents were English teachers, and always corrected our grammar if we misspoke growing up.
At the dinner table I was relating a story to my father about my classes, and after every sentence I would say “You know.”
After ending several sentences with “You know,” my father looked at me and said, “No, Adrienne, I don’t know. That’s why you are telling me.”
That made quite the impression on me, and I don’t think I have used “You know” at the end of a sentence since.
ADRIENNE B. McNAB
Baton Rouge
It's serious, folks
Dear Smiley: My wife and I just sent condolence cards to three families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
Previously I have lost two longtime friends to the virus. Another friend is struggling to walk again after being paralyzed by COVID-19. We have numerous other family members and acquaintances who have suffered with this horrible disease.
Thanks to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has stood by his mask mandate, and to the caring people who have abided by it.
We wonder how many other people dear to us would have died or suffered long-term debilitating effects from COVID-19 without that sensible precaution.
As sad as we are about our losses, it is good to see Louisiana doing comparatively well while most states are seeing their morbidity or mortality rates rising again.
The more people who adhere to the mask rule, the sooner we will see the suffering and losses end and our lives return to normal.
BOB ANDERSON
Denham Springs
The biggest chill
Dear Smiley: If you can stand another "old appliance" story, I’d like to brag on our 75-year-old International Harvester chest freezer.
A couple of years after my bride and I were married, 48 years ago, we came into possession of her grandparents' chest freezer after their estate was settled following their deaths.
Our estimation was that her grandparents probably purchased the freezer approximately 25 years before their deaths in their 80s.
In spite of being moved three times due to my job transfers, it has continued to work flawlessly.
As I’m sure an “old hand” like you knows, International Harvester was known for its tractors, but apparently also branched out to produce freezers at some point in their factory life.
By the way, if any of your readers know where I can find a replacement gasket for the top, please pass it on to me.
BILL REED
Broussard
Dear Bill: You're not the only person to blow a gasket this year. ...
Calling Nurse Mouton
Dear Smiley: I’ve always said I became a “native” New Orleanian as soon as I had any choice in the matter.
In 1959 I came to nursing school at Charity. A quick glance at my name tag saw “Joanne” made into “Jeanne” and “Moulton” into “Mouton.” Instant local ID!
JOANNE MOULTON
New Orleans