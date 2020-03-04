Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says his sister Jeanne has been called a "living saint:"
"Her late husband, Ernest, uttered many saintly words and phrases about her.
"For instance, when he came home from a very profitable fishing trip. He unhooked his boat trailer, put the chest full of fish in the trunk of the car, and walked to the back of the house to set up his fish-cleaning table.
"He went in the back door to get his cleaning tools just as Jeanne walked out the front door to the car.
"He came around the back of the house just in time to see his fish going to choir practice.
"I can't mention the saintly words and phrases that followed."
(And at choir practice, did the bass sing bass?)
Electrifying event
T-Bob Taylor, of Panama City Beach, Florida, tells of a youthful mishap in the days when radios were pieces of furniture:
"In the 1960s I was a teen, cruising with friends. The women tempted us guys into Lake Pontchartrain as the clock approached my curfew.
"I barely reached my house in time, and thought I had pulled off my adventure. I frantically took off the dripping wet pants and shirt.
"I heard someone coming, so I cleverly tossed them into the back of an old Crosby radio. Did I mention I had turned it on, to sound more 'normal?'
"The amazing part is I knew what would happen if wet pants landed on the electric wiring. Shame on Crosby for starting the unraveling of my adventure."
Profile in courage
On Tuesday I told of a brave husband who told a story about his wife I wouldn't have thought of sharing with anyone.
Paula King, of Gretna, says her spouse also showed considerable bravery when she went in for a bone density test:
"My husband told the doctor, 'Don't put her in head first. She'll break the machine.'
"Still love him…"
Bar nostalgia
Wayne Smith, of Covington, says, "In the late 1960s I was a very young USL instructor; my (not yet) wife was a reference librarian at Dupre Library. We'd go to Pat's in Henderson on Friday evenings during crawfish season. An immense crawfish platter was $3.
"A landmark on the long country route to Henderson (no interstates!) was the Atomic Bar outside Breaux Bridge. We found the obituary of the owner, World War II veteran Adley "Lad" Melancon, but nothing else.
"Who remembers it? We never stopped; crawfish platters were calling our names."
Gumbo, anyone?
The annual gumbo sale at St. James Episcopal Church in downtown Baton Rouge is a highly anticipated Lenten event. This year's one-day "Jumbo Gumbo 2020" is Friday, March 6: Lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., dinner 5-7:30 p.m.
Pre-order at www.stjamesgumbo.org or (225) 387-5141.
Nice People Dept.
Since so many of my family members are in health care, I get a kick out of seeing notes from patients who appreciate those who take care of them:
"W" thanks "smart, funny RN Kim and sweet, hard-working CNA (certified nursing assistant) Tam of the sixth floor of Baton Rouge's Our Lady of the Lake for their efforts on my behalf. Also, a shout-out to 'Nurse Flo,' who made a lasting impression."
Special People Dept.
— Al Klotz celebrates his 98th birthday Thursday, March 5. He is a World War II veteran and a retired federal ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) agent.
— Raymonde Ballbach celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday, March 4.
Gentilly's anthem
"Love the mondegreens," says Mike Azzarello. "Reminds me of when I was a kid growing up in New Orleans. Whenever I heard 'Chantilly Lace' by The Big Bopper, I would think to myself, 'I didn't know there was a lake in Gentilly.'
"And my wife and I would always crack up when her friend sang the Rolling Stones' 'Beast of Burden' as 'Pizza Burning.'"
Cream of the crop
We're milking this mondogreen thing for all it's worth.
Ed Vollenweider says about the 1958 doo-wop classic "(Who Wrote) The Book of Love" by The Monotones:
"One of the lines sounded like 'Who milked the moo cow now?'"