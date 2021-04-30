Dear Smiley: On Tuesday evening, after dropping off my grandson, Caleb, at City Park for soccer practice, I went to the Lake Pontchartrain sea wall to fish while waiting for him.
On my second cast, my fishing line kept spooling out; something was pulling it out into the lake. I was able to stop it, and began to reel in whatever was on the other end.
As it got closer I was able to see that a laughing gull (limit: four) had snagged my line and was flying off. I pulled it over to the sea wall, and was able to cut my line and let it fly away.
Catch for the evening was three croakers, one crab, one catfish, one gull. Not bad for 90 minutes of fun fishing.
RICHARD O'NEILL
Metairie
Good grief, Charlie Brown!
Dear Smiley: Hope you can stand one more locked-car story.
A few years ago, on a hot day in Mississippi, my wife, daughter, her dog (little Charlie Brown), and I , driving our Jeep Cherokee, made a pit stop in Meridian.
We exited the vehicle without the keys or Charlie Brown, who jumped on the driver's seat and punched the door-lock button.
As we struggled to find a solution, an older Cherokee, driven by a person unaware he was about to become our rescuing angel, pulled up at the next gas pump.
My wife, the supreme optimist, asked him if he would try his key in our door lock. A miracle occurred: his key worked!
What a relief! Charlie Brown was happy; from lock to unlock, not enough time had elapsed for him to work up a sweat.
ROGER T. KEEFE
Covington
Burgers and peas
Dear Smiley: Just a couple of observations from my experience with British food.
When I was 8, my family was transferred to England for a couple years. We lived in a small town on the southern coast.
The only burger to be found was in London. One weekend our parents took us there to eat at Wimpy’s! (Only "Popeye the Sailor Man" fans will recognize this name.)
I have no idea how the burgers were made, but they tasted great to my 8-year-old self.
As to mushy peas, I think one reason they are so popular has to do with the British method of eating. The fork remains in the left hand and food is piled on the back of it or speared with the tines.
Neither of these techniques are very successful at getting round peas into your mouth.
JOYCE RYDER
Baton Rouge
The peas hater
Dear Smiley: I was hesitant to relate my peas story until Nobey Benoit brought up "The Exorcist."
In 1964, Hurricane Hilda was headed toward Houma. Our neighbor's parents had a very well-built and spacious home north of Baton Rouge. We gladly accepted their invitation to ride out the storm there with other refugees.
At dinner, our 2-year-old "Billy" had the misfortune to be seated next to "Mr. Smith" (names changed), the patriarch of the family and a very imposing figure!
Someone fixed our boy a plate that included peas. He was happily eating everything but the peas. "Mr. Smith" said, "Eat your peas, boy."
"Billy" countered with, "Don't like peas!"
After about three repeats of this dialogue, "Mr. Smith" yelled, "Eat your peas!"
"Billy" took one bite and threw up his entire dinner.
Thank goodness we were not exiled.
MARIE AMELIE FAURE
Covington
The littlest critic
Dear Smiley: I'm sending you this tale because after choir practice today, the ladies in our choir dared me to do so!
When pre-K3 school is in session at Chanel Interparochial School in Paulina, husband Buddy and I babysit our granddaughter, Kennison, until her mother, Ann Marie, picks her up after teaching first grade students in Ascension Parish.
Before departing on Tuesday (I want to remember this date!), Ann Marie reminded Kennison to kiss, hug and tell Paw Paw and Grandmother bye.
Seeing the look on our daughter-in-law's face was priceless when Kennison kissed and hugged me and told me, "Bye, Grandmother. You're beautiful, but you really do have a big stomach!"
KAREN POIRRIER
Lutcher