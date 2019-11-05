It had to happen.
"Come and listen to my story ‘bout a man named Joe,
Born in a little town in O-hi-o.
Grew up strong and grew up tall,
Senior year in high school
He was Mr. Football.
Kin folk said,
'Go to Ohio State.'
He gave that a try,
But it wasn’t so great.
He backed up his gear
And he took a look around;
Next thing ya know
He’s LSU bound.
Golden Girls.
Oyster po-boys.
Now he’s here
Puttin’ on a Heisman show,
Thanks to coaches named
Brady, Ensminger and O."
Moms vs. kids
A couple of tales about the joys of parenting:
- Robin Cash says, about our "kids running away from home" series:
"In my day it was my mother who threatened to run away when her 6 kids were cutting up.
"That scared us into better behavior immediately."
- Sarah Stravinska, of Chestnut, comments on the mom mentioned in a recent column who told her kids, "One day your kids will do to you what you did to me!"
Says Sarah, "I said that to my kids, too. Must have scared them badly — because now I have no grandchildren.
"So much for revenge."
Some like it hot
James Minton comments on a recent Advocate story about Tabasco hot sauce and military chow:
"The use of Tabasco to liven up military field rations started before today's MREs came on the scene.
"In the Vietnam era, the McIlhenny folks published a small cookbook with suggestions for turning the food in C-rations into edible meals, using generous doses of Tabasco, as I recall. But I'm sure Tabasco and C-rats even preceded the Vietnam War.
"At one time, some MREs had a tiny bottle of Tabasco in the package with salt, matches, gum, etc. More recently, some have had the sauce in a plastic pouch similar to a catsup or mustard package."
Special People Dept.
- Elodie Altazan Dunn, of Azalea Estates Assisted Living in Gonzales, celebrated her 98th birthday Saturday, Nov. 2. Originally from Port Allen, she lived in Baton Rouge for many years.
- Erin Ory Harelson celebrated her 98th birthday Saturday, Nov. 2.
- Francis Burch, of Denham Springs, celebrated her 93rd birthday Oct. 28.
- Fannie Schittone celebrated her 92nd birthday Oct. 29.
- Mary Sue Meador celebrated her 90th birthday Saturday, Nov. 2. She was one of LSU’s first cheerleaders to ride on the cage of the first Mike the Tiger at football games.
- John Hanks, of Plaquemine, celebrated his 90th birthday Oct. 29. He and his late brother "Shot" Hanks owned and operated Hanks Buick-GMC in Plaquemine for over 47 years.
- Theresa Brumfield, of New Roads, celebrated her 90th birthday Oct. 30.
Thought for the Day
From Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge: "If you are paying $3 for a bottle of 'smart water,' it isn't working."
L of a sign
Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, continues our discussion of a hand sign supporting the LSU football team:
"The Advocate's Oct. 26 'Game Day' sports section had a picture of Coach Orgeron surrounded by LSU Tigers, and I counted 5 players with their right hands extended, forming an 'L' with the thumb and forefinger.
"Coach O may have been joining them, but I couldn't tell.
"Maybe this will become the universal Tiger support signal. It's better than a 'chop' or a 'chomp' and it has a certain class to it."
This noisy world
Linda Whitman, of Denham Springs, has a technical question:
"Has The Advocate changed any of its machinery lately?"
She tells why she asks this:
"While he was reading the morning paper and turning pages, husband Herb told me, 'This paper sure is loud today.'
"Or could it be his first ever hearing aids? He also said I have a noisy kitchen. Maybe I could quit cooking."