Jacob Scardina, of Baton Rouge, says, "In the late '90s, my wife and I, with another couple, went to Grand Isle to fish in the marsh.
"On the last day I launched my boat at the Fourchon landing. Returning to the launch after parking, I found my friend about waist deep in the cold water trying to get the plug in his boat, about half full of water.
"We managed to get it on the trailer. As the weather was turning really ugly, we decided to head back home. He led.
"When he crossed the Grand Isle bridge, he was ticketed for speeding. He asked me to lead from there.
"When we got to the little one-room chapel on the side of the road (everyone knows where that is), I pulled over.
"He got out of his vehicle with a quizzical look on his face.
"I told him, 'You obviously have not been living right. You need to make a visit here.'
"We all went in, said a prayer, made a deposit in the little collection box, and returned home safely."
Shocking encounter
Jeannette Beck says, "When the movie 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (released in 2008) was being filmed in Donaldsonville at one of our beautiful old churches, Brad Pitt was there.
"One of my dearest friends, Mary Juneau, was known for her homemade pralines. She made some pralines, and asked the security guard if he would give them to Mr. Pitt.
"He said, 'Let me check.'
"When he came back, the guard told Mary to follow him. Suddenly Brad Pitt appeared. Mary was in shock. She couldn’t speak. She just stood there with the can of pralines.
"Someone took their picture. Mary said she looked like she had a stroke. She would never show anyone that picture.
"She passed a few years ago, and I think the picture went with her to her grave."
Biggest joker
Pat Cochran, of Metairie, says, "I am a retired freelance tour guide in the New Orleans area.
"Over 39 years I did a variety of things, including 'meet and greets' of convention participants.
"I was at the airport greeting participants at a Mary Kay cosmetics convention when a man came by and said, in a falsetto voice, 'Hi, I'm Mary Kay.'
"I laughed, and as I watched him leave I realized it was Shaquille O'Neal. He has always been one of my favorite people, but he really made my day.
"Over the years I worked with Fats Domino and met Julia Childs, Eric Roberts, Dick Clark, Sid Caesar, and a number of others. But that encounter with Shaq was one that has always felt special to me."
Woodstock South
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, is in a nostalgic mood:
"One of the highlights of my teenage years, along with many friends, was the New Orleans Pop Festival on Labor Day weekend in 1969 (two weeks after Woodstock).
"Featuring many national acts such as Santana, Janis Joplin, The Youngbloods, and many more, it was held at an eventful time — Hurricane Camille had made landfall in Biloxi a month earlier.
"A ticket for the entire weekend was 13 bucks. The venue chosen for the event was a racetrack 65 miles north of New Orleans.
"I don't think many would have paid to attend the 'Prairieville Pop Festival.'"
Special People Dept.
— Eula Mae Robinson, of Norwood, celebrates her 101st birthday Wednesday, May 18.
— Herman “Tip” Torres, of Donaldsonville, celebrates his 100th birthday Wednesday, May 18. He is a World War II Army veteran.
Flunking ornithology
Steve Butaud says, "My youngest daughter and her husband had just moved to Oxford, Mississippi, to continue their education at Ole Miss.
"She knew I enjoyed hunting, and especially turkey hunting.
"One day she called and told her mother she knew how I could kill a turkey; all I had to do was find a dead deer. She had seen a dead deer on the road, and a whole flock of turkeys were eating it.
"The only problem, these were turkey vultures (buzzards)."
(So Thanksgiving dinner at her house is out…?)