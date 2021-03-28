Any parent who's ever traveled any distance with kids in the car can testify about how the little darlings view time.
Cries of "How much longer?" and "Are we there yet?" from the back seat are to be expected, testing the patience of the adults.
Wayne Evans provides this example:
"Our grandsons Maverick and Titus, 5 and 7, spent spring break with Mama Renee and Papa (me). During their visit, we drove from Carencro to Henderson to the Prehistoric Park, which features life-size dinosaurs.
"Since my wife has an aversion to the traffic on I-10, we went on surface roads instead. Maverick got impatient on the 40-minute drive.
"At one point he exclaimed, 'You know we are only going to be here for seven days!'
"The good news is that we really did arrive at the park before the week was over."
The Alaskan Gourmet
Leon Toups, of Metairie, continues our discussion of a regional breakfast favorite:
"Sometime in the mid-1970s my friend, an oil scout with Chevron, asked my wife Tee and me to accompany him and his wife to a dance, the final function of a national scouts' convention in New Orleans.
"We shared a table with two delightful couples from Alaska. We asked them if they enjoyed our city, and the conversation soon turned to food.
"One of the ladies began to rave about a dish she enjoyed so much she ordered it whenever they ate, but she couldn't remember its name.
"After many guesses, she finally said that it was white and creamy. After a few more guesses, we asked her if it was grits, and her face lit up.
"It seems eating grits was the highlight of her trip to our fair city."
Entree with eyes
"Hopefully not too late for an entry in the local food discussion," says "Bucktown Bill."
"Many years ago we took a distant cousin from England and his wife to eat at Bruning's Restaurant in New Orleans' West End.
"His wife ordered the house special, the whole broiled flounder. When her fish arrived, she uttered a soft 'Ooo-ooo-oh' when she looked down at the flounder and saw it looking back up.
"After a demonstration on how to proceed with eating this delight, she put a paper cocktail napkin over the head and proceeded to eat every morsel of fish, leaving the head and bones picked clean."
Name game
Glenn Balentine says, "At Louisiana Tech a good friend of mine was an aviation major, Johnny Angel. Can you imagine his future passengers when they found out their pilot was an angel?"
Donette Thomas says, "We have a retired priest in the Lafayette Diocese named Father Blessing."
Louise Poche, of Westwego, says, "While living in Connecticut, I used to drive by the dental office in Colchester of Dr. Brian Hurt."
Marcia LeCompte says, "Smithsonian Magazine has an article about an ichthyologist the Navy hired after World War II to investigate strange sounds from under the sea that confused submarine pilots. She discovered that many fish make highly audible sounds, which the pilots were confusing with enemy ships. Her name: Dr. Mary Fish!"
Nice People Dept.
Sal and Josie Suer, of New Orleans, thank "the nice couple at Giorlando's Restaurant in Metairie for picking up our tab.
"I hope what they want in life most will be theirs. There are still wonderful people out there who care very much for others."
Smith stories
Two tales of life in LSU's Kirby Smith Hall:
The Good
David Hughes says when he was in the dorm in 1970-71, it was famed for its air conditioning, a rarity in mens' dorms.
He also cites "proximity to free rock concerts at the Greek Theater, plus proximity to classrooms."
The Bad
Mike Chambers was moving out from the top floor of the 11-story building the day "a student put a Christmas tree in the only working elevator, lit it on fire, and sent the elevator down the shaft.
"So I had to haul a semester’s worth of clothes, books, stereo and record collection down the stairs; a move-out I will always remember!"