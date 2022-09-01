One more steak story:
JiJi Jonas, of Baton Rouge, says, "While attending Blue Mountain College in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, I had a date with a boy from Murray State in Kentucky. Blue Mountain at that time was a women's college, so it was a treat to have a date.
"My date asked me if I wanted to have a steak for dinner.
"My reply was, 'I hate fried steak! In Arkansas we call it 'chicken fried.'
"He was from Chicago; of course he didn't know what I was talking about.
"He explained you really don't fry steak normally.
"Well, the country girl from Joiner, Arkansas, didn't know that. Much to my embarrassment, I learned something.
"From then on I asked for a rare steak, mooing on my plate."
Oh, Mom!
A story about parents setting an example:
Dale Marks says, "'My sister Pam lived on campus at LSU in the 1960s, when girls' dorm rules were especially strict, with a curfew along with other rigid codes.
"My mom and aunt visited one football weekend, and stayed in the dorm with her. They didn’t go to the game with her, but had a nice meal at a local restaurant.
"Curfew rules applied to all visitors, regardless of age, so Pam admonished them to be careful to check back in before the deadline.
"Pam was delighted when she got back after the game to find they were there on time — but was horrified when she found they bought a bottle of bourbon and had their own personal party in the dorm room.
"You have to remember back then that booze was not only forbidden in the dorms, it was outlawed on campus in general."
(And as I recall, anywhere near the campus.)
No respect!
Staying on campus, Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, had this reaction to the news that a new study determines the LSU Campus Mounds are the oldest known human-made structures in North America:
"I offer my apologies to those who wish to preserve the mounds at LSU.
"I am guilty of having fun sliding down the mounds. I have a picture from winter of 1948-49 of me in an empty Jax Beer box being pushed down the snow-covered mound by my best friend, Poncho Meyer. He was a toddler and I had not learned to walk yet. Please forgive us."
Special People Dept.
— Katie N. Morgan, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 104th birthday Sunday, Sept. 4, with an ice cream and cake party. She is retired principal of Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School in Baton Rouge. She taught at the U.S. Marine Base Elementary School at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, during World War II.
— Jackie Moyse Borchgrevink, of Lacombe, celebrates her 99th birthday Friday, Sept. 2. She grew up in New Orleans. She attends daily Mass at St. John of the Cross Church.
— Doris Landry, originally from Brusly St. Martin, now at Maison Bienvenue Assisted Living in Thibodaux, celebrates her 97th birthday Friday, Sept. 2.
— Anna and Emile Mercante, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 72nd anniversary Saturday, Sept. 3.
— Bud Bergeron and Joyce Bergeron celebrate their 65th anniversary Friday, Sept. 2. (Daughter Mary Cronin says Sept. 2 that year was Labor Day: "My grandparents owned a corner store in Donaldsonville and could not close for a wedding, so they got married on a Monday.")
— Wally and Cecelia Buras, of Belle Chasse, celebrate their 61st anniversary Friday, Sept. 2.
Seminole firsts
Richard M. Gibson, of Lafayette, tells us the Florida State Seminoles accomplished the first two-point conversion before their first defeat of an SEC football team.
On September 13, 1958, FSU scored the first two-point conversion in NCAA history versus Tennessee Tech.
On Oct. 25, 1958, FSU defeated Tennessee 10-0, erasing a 0-10 record versus SEC teams.