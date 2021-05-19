Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "Jim Mestayer's Monday mention of Cajun nicknames like ZiZi, MiMi, and LaLa made me think of former legislator Raymond 'La-La' Lalonde, of Carencro, one of several legislators with interesting monikers."
Russ mentions Shady Wall, of Monroe, but points out that Shady said it was his given name. (Like Smiley is mine.)
There was also the colorful legislator "Coozan" Dudley LeBlanc, of Abbeville, famed for Hadacol tonic. And while he wasn't a legislator, perennial candidate Warren J. "Puggy" Moity, of New Iberia, provided memorable TV moments as he sparred with Edwin Edwards. Sens. "Big Mike" Fesi, of Houma, and Mack "Bodi" White, of Central, are the only current legislators with anything resembling colorful nicknames.
Russ adds, "But the top nickname had to have been gravely voiced B.B. Rayburn of Bogalusa, known to one and all as 'Sixty.'"
Former Senate Secretary Sen. Mike Baer once said Rayburn gave three explanations about the nickname "Sixty."
1. It was because he never got above 60 on a test in school.
2. In school, his chair number in class was 60, at the back of the room.
3. When he ran for office the first time, his ballot number was 60. (Baer said this was the most plausible explanation.)
Kiss of death
Carroll Trosclair, of Kenner, mentions another Louisiana political figure with a nickname, Charles E. "Buddy" Roemer III:
"In his fine report on Buddy Roemer's death (in the Tuesday Advocate), Tyler Bridges says at one point, Roemer took a book to an LSU football game and then left at halftime. Bridges didn't say so, but that alone will keep you from getting reelected in Louisiana."
Coach Buddy
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, says, "In addition to all the nice comments about Buddy Roemer, I would like to add that, while doing all these visionary activities, he also found time to coach his son Dakota's soccer team!"
Edible aircraft
"Reading about food fights in your column," says Everett Powers, of Baton Rouge, "reminds me of one I was in years ago at a summer camp in Wisconsin, where I was a canoe trip guide.
"The fight was epic, and incredibly funny. My take-away lesson from the event was what fantastic Frisbees pancakes make.
"The kids kept ordering replacement stacks, and the kitchen kept them coming. The camp director was not amused."
Ban the can
Edie Bender, of Baton Rouge, says, "I remember my mom, Carol Lise, used to quote a chef about what type of peas to use when cooking.
"The order of preference was: fresh peas, frozen peas, no peas, or canned peas."
Burgers to remember
Don Cunningham, of Baton Rouge, contributes to our series on great hamburger joints of the past:
"The Brunswick started as a pool hall on Third Street, and moved to the second block of Laurel Street probably in the early ’50s. Their hamburgers were cooked and transferred to a large aluminum pot, then steamed over a low fire. They were soft and juicy, topped with their secret relish."
Miriam Juban, who knows Baton Rouge dining better than most folks, says in addition to the great burgers at Maxwell Drugs (now The Chimes at LSU's Highland Road gates), The Smokehouse on Nicholson Drive next to Rock’s Drive Inn had memorable burgers:
"If anyone knows how they made their sauce, please share it."
Special People Dept.
Etta Soignier Albarado Mouille, of Carencro, celebrates her 102nd birthday Thursday, May 20.
Memory aid
Michael DeFelice, of Baton Rouge, was kind enough to send me an Old Fashion recipe from Harold Bahlinger (of the Kornmeyer's furniture store family). Apricot brandy is the secret of Harold's version.
In discussing adult beverages, I told Michael a story about a trip to Kentucky with Lady Katherine, and a Maker's Mark bourbon tasting at the Louisville Slugger plant.
Without going into painful detail, it was not one of my finest hours. But he put a positive spin on it:
"That's one of the advantages of being married. You don't have to remember all the stupid things you did. No use both of you remembering."