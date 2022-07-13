Don Simoneaux, of Washington (the one in St. Landry Parish), says, "Reading about the man who ordered two double Whoppers and asked them to hold the buns and dressing (he fed the meat to his dog) reminded me of an incident while I was working on an offshore rig.
"It was 'steak night,' and you could order your steak cooked any way you liked it.
"The man in front of me ordered his 'raw.' The cook seared the steak on both sides, put it on a plate and handed it to him.
"He promptly handed it back to the cook and said he wanted it RAW. The cook said, 'OOOKay,' put a piece of raw meat on a plate and handed it to him.
"The man took the steak, handed the plate back to the cook, walked out on deck, cut up the meat, baited his hook, and went fishing."
Which reminds me
Back in the '60s, when I had a public relations gig with Louisiana Farm Bureau, we hosted a group of farmers from around the country (I don't recall why).
One of the events was a tour of a West Baton Rouge sugar producer, followed by an outdoor steak cookout.
Knowing I had once had a student job at Swift, the meat company, the local Farm Bureau people asked me to procure the steaks.
I wound up with a whole beef hindquarter cut into massive steaks; some impressive hunks of beef.
One of the out-of-state visitors kept making a big deal out of how rare he liked his steak: "Just throw it on the grill for a minute, flip it, and it's ready for me!"
Our cook did just that, and we looked on with interest as the farmer cut into his steak.
From the amount of blood that came out of it, we figured he must have hit an artery.
He sheepishly brought it back to the cook and asked him to put it on the grill a little longer ... as we chuckled quietly.
A NASCAR bus?
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "Mike Boudreaux’s submission about playing cards on school buses transporting kids to Nicholls State in the 1960s reminded me of my own school bus days.
"I was selected to drive a bus from Plattenville to Nicholls on La. 1. I dutifully picked up my passengers along the route and delivered them to the campus.
"At that time, my friends and I were building race cars. I loved speed.
"One day on the trip home from Thibodaux, I allowed my racing instinct to overcome the safety of my passengers and drove past another bus that was headed to Napoleonville at about 70 mph.
"I was summoned to the transportation office and nearly lost my job. After that incident, I could have been passed by someone driving in reverse!"
Cold comfort
Nancy C. Van Den Akker says, "The report on 'beer mit ice' reminded me of an incident my mother reported from a trip to the Netherlands.
"In a little restaurant, some 'ugly American' tourists ordered orange juice, and insisted on ice in it.
"The confused waitress added a scoop of ice cream, which sent the man ballistic.
"We realized the confusion came from the waitress having learned British English. There, ice cream is commonly referred to as 'ice.'"
Special People Dept.
- June Trosclair Waguespack, of Metairie, celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday, July 14.
- Larry and Montie Mitchell, of Denham Springs, celebrate their 55th anniversary Thursday, July 14.
Sorry, Ken
Mariano Hinojosa says wife Bertha had a conversation with 8-year-old granddaughter Gabby:
"The little girl playfully suggested that Bertha consider marrying a young man, like her Ken doll.
"Bertha informed the youngster that she was already married.
"Gabby responded, 'Yes, but why did you marry a grandpaw?'"