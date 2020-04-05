Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, says, "I enjoyed the recent piece in your column about trying to order a sandwich 'dressed' when far away from New Orleans.
"When I was in graduate school in Philadelphia, in the late 1970s, I went to an Irish bar, McNally's, with some friends. We ordered food at the bar from a bartender who had the map of Ireland on his face.
"I asked for a roast beef sandwich 'dressed.' When he looked puzzled, I explained I wanted lettuce, tomato, and 'myhnez' on it. He laughed and asked where I was from.
"When I told him New Orleans, we had a friendly chat about the peculiarities of 'Noo Awlins' speak. He then said if I didn't want lettuce, tomato, and 'myhnez,' I should order the sandwich 'naked.'
"We had another good laugh about that. Then he turned to the kitchen window and yelled to the cook, 'One R.B., and drag it through the garden!'
"About 10 years later, when I was working at Port of Call on Esplanade, a customer ordered a hamburger and asked me to 'drag it through the garden.'
"I said, 'Are you from Philadelphia?' He looked at me in amazement, and asked how in the world I knew that. I recounted my experience at McNally's. He was even more amazed, since it was a bar he frequented and he knew the bartender."
Those teen years
Sandy Shahady says, "When I saw your response to Faye Talbot’s note about aging (in the Saturday column), I laughed so hard I almost spit out my tea.
"Reminded me of the time I was grousing and moaning about my upcoming birthday.
"My husband, Naïf, in his tenderest voice, said 'Well, honey, God know you have the MIND of a 16-year-old.' Almost spit out my tea!"
(Sandy, I'd advise you to drink your tea alone — and also not while reading the column…)
Speaking of seniors
You might have seen that several stores have special morning shopping hours for senior citizens. My readers have had a variety of reactions to this service.
One pointed out that they usually start at 6 a.m., and reasoned that with a lot of the older folks retired, they might not be used to getting up that early anymore. (I'm not retired, and I certainly wouldn't get out and about at that hour — even for toilet paper!)
And others remarked about the practice of some stores carding customers during senior shopping hours to make sure they're the proper age. For some, being carded again, for whatever reason, is a treat.
For instance, Karla Louviere says, "A friend recently went to Whole Foods in Baton Rouge during the special 'elderly' designated morning hours. Well, she was CARDED. She had a facelift a few months ago, and said, 'I guess it’s working.'”
Our song
Myra Foster, of New Orleans, says, "At the top of the playlist in my mind for songs to help us get through this current medical crisis is the Bee Gees hit 'Stayin' Alive.' Who knew in 1977 that would become the theme song of what we are all trying to do today?"
Say what?
Steve Koehler, of Metairie, says, "I just got an email from a professional organization (that should know better) asking me if my email address has changed."
Special People Dept.
- Geneva Davis, a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, celebrates her 96th birthday Monday, April 6.
- Sarah Dopson Cecil, of The Pearl at Jamestown in Baton Rouge, celebrated her 94th birthday Saturday, April 4. She is formerly of Bunkie.
- Margaret and Ronnie Terrell, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday, April 2.
- Craig and Sandra Callendar celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday, April 4.
Take your pick
Efforts to ban face-touching during the current health crisis appears to be having some success, says Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette:
"The CDC reported today that nose-picking incidents per individual (NPPI) has dropped an amazing 34 percent since February 2020."
Louisiana Haiku
Joy from the kitchen
Brightens a dark, lonely time
Thank you, crawfish bisque