Our series on body art has yielded some interesting stories, including this one from Conaway "Connie" Saux, of Gretna, referring to one of his earliest tattoo tales:
"My daughter has heard the story her whole life about my dad giving me permission to get a tattoo if I got 'I am stupid' tattooed on my forehead.
"When she was a sophomore at UNO, we would have lunch every Wednesday. One Wednesday, she said she was too busy. The following Wednesday, she blew me off again, and I became concerned.
"The next Wednesday, I demanded we meet for lunch. When she showed up, there was a strange look on her face.
"I asked what was wrong. She told me she had a tattoo. I asked where, she said her lower leg. I said no big deal.
"Then she said she made the dean’s list. I said, 'If you make the dean’s list next semester, get another one.'
"Well, she did. And she did again. And again. Now she has over 30 tattoos on her body.
"She also earned a Ph.D. from Harvard in evolutionary biology, and is now a tenured professor at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York."
Role model
A tattoo story from Carol Gaignard, of New Iberia:
"In the mid-'50s, my grandparents had the whole family over for a Sunday cookout.
"Most of us grandchildren were in our early teens or younger, but our cousin Rudy was about 20 years old and in from the Navy.
"He had a tattoo of an anchor on his bicep and made it move around when he flexed. We younger cousins were fascinated. He was so cool, and maybe a bit of a bad boy!
"I asked him if it hurt to get the tattoo, and he said, 'Nothing hurts when you're drunk.'
"Now we all thought he really was the coolest person we ever knew!"
Get in line
"About tattoos and the military," says David Hart, "I have a buddy who got his girlfriend's name tattooed on his upper arm, because he felt she was THE ONE.
"After her, he decided to just have a single line drawn through her name and put the new love tattooed underneath.
"I haven’t seen how long the list became."
Missing chocolate
Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville, tells this sandwich story:
"I was in first grade at Saint Vincent Institute (now Ascension Catholic) when my brother Raymond forgot our chocolate sandwich lunch on the school bus.
"My mom made the best chocolate sandwiches. She would cook sugar, Hershey's cocoa, Pet milk and a little vanilla.
"When she poured this mixture on white bread, it would turn hard. It was so delicious!
"The Daughters of Charity ran the school. I guess they felt sorry for us and made us lunch."
(But not chocolate sandwiches, I'll bet. …)
Oh. Never mind …
A retired New Orleans firefighter says the Saturday idea of painting fire hydrants blue or red to reflect political preferences is not a good idea:
"Some are color coded to denote the size of the water main the hydrant is hooked to, which will let the firefighters know how much water they can expect out of it."
Special People Dept.
- Owen Lange Jr. celebrates his 95th birthday Monday, Aug. 22.
- Bill and Nancy Wolfe, of Belle Chasse, celebrate their 63rd anniversary on Monday, Aug. 22. He is a retired Navy veteran; she had a 25 year-career with the Department of Defense.
Deal breaker
Nancy Wolfe, mentioned above, tells one reason her marriage to Bill Wolfe has lasted 63 years:
"My husband told me early on that we would be fine and not get a divorce as long as I didn't run out of onions.
"To this day, when there is only one onion left in the house, I hurry to replace them!"