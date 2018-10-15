It finally appears cooler weather is here, but some lament that it's been too long getting to us:
Lee Robert, of River Ridge, says, "I enjoyed the fall weather on Saturday. Unfortunately, it only lasted one day.
"It kind of reminded me of my 8-year stay in New Hampshire, where summer is also one day — normally July 4. Blink and you miss it."
Some have fall
Dara Long, of Metairie, tells of visiting a place where autumn is a real thing:
"I wrote this haiku last week while my husband and I were in New England:
"Driving through Vermont
Fall foliage breathtaking
Home leaves only green"
Friday night nemesis
The last time I talked to Jimmy Taylor, when I ran into him and his lovely wife, Helen, at some Baton Rouge event, I told him that when I was in high school, I liked him every day of the year except for one Friday night a year, when I hated him — and he understood. …
That was when his Baton Rouge High Bulldogs took on my Istrouma High Indians, and he was pretty much an unstoppable force.
But all was forgiven when he went on to star at LSU and achieved legendary status with the Green Bay Packers.
A lot of younger folks don't recall those days of black-and-white TV and a sparse number of NFL games on the tube.
When the Packers came on Baton Rouge TV, it was a big deal — Jimmy playing Thunder to Paul Hornung's Lightning, and his bone-jarring collisions with equally tough linebacker Sam Huff, of the New York Giants.
Jimmy and Bllly Cannon defined the football of my youth. Now they're both gone … as is my youth. …
Getting fresh
Phil Ragusa continues a current column topic:
Talking about bad hearing — the other day, my wife and I went to a car wash, and the motors that drive the vacuum cleaners were blaring.
"A guy who works there asked what flavor of air freshener I wanted. I answered, '35 pounds,' as I understood him to say, 'What amount of air pressure do you want?'
"After 30 or so seconds, he and I got on the same page, after a good laugh — on me. …"
Mastering a language
Bill Huey says our column items about foreign languages "reminded me of when I was a freshman at LSU, back in the day when 13 hours of foreign language was a requirement. I chose French.
"One day, our teacher Mrs. McCaskill was talking about how frugal the French were and how their living standards weren't anything like those in the United States.
"'Yes,' I said, 'but there's one area where they have it all over us.'
"'What's that?' she asked.
"'They can speak French.'"
Special People Dept.
- Terry Bryson celebrates her 97th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 16. She is a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs.
- Joe Slocum celebrated his 92nd birthday Monday, Oct. 15. He is a World War II veteran.
- Norman "Buck" Grantham, of Denham Springs, celebrated his 90th birthday Monday, Oct. 15. He is a World War II veteran, having served in the 5th Air Force.
The gender thing
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, came across this story in the September newsletter of the Catholic Daughters organization:
"The pastor's wife walked into the kitchen to find her husband stalking around with a fly swatter.
"'What are you doing?' she asked.
"'Hunting flies,' he responded. 'Oh. Killing any?' she asked.
"'Yep; three males and two females,' he replied.
"Intrigued, she asked, 'How can you tell them apart?'
"He responded, 'Three were on a beer can, and two were on the phone.'"
Safety message
Algie Petrere, of Central, makes this public service announcement:
"Never sing in the shower. Singing leads to dancing. Dancing leads to slipping. Slipping leads to paramedics seeing you naked.
"So remember, don't sing."
Failure to communicate
Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "After reading several of your letters relating to misunderstanding what a spouse said, I have to send you this truism I read recently: '90 percent of marriage is yelling "WHAT?" from another room.'"