Comments from outraged Saints fans about proposed boycotts of the tainted Super Bowl brings up the question of what to do instead.
This reminds me of a Super Bowl party many years ago at the home of Rob and Betsy Neely in Baton Rouge.
The game was shaping up as a blowout well before halftime. So Rob, sensing we were losing interest, suggested recordings he had made of "Frank's Place," a great sitcom from 1987-88.
Starring Tim Reid, it was about a African-American New Englander who inherits a New Orleans restaurant and dealt with the resulting culture clashes.
Rob had cooked about half a steer on the pit, so we had a fine time watching the show and devouring beef.
It still ranks as one of my most memorable Super Bowl Sundays — even though I can't remember who won the game, or even who played.
I just might crank up "Frank's Place" again in a couple of weeks. …
Hat people
John C. Loe says this about comments from hat-loving guys:
"I, too, have fedoras for all seasons and usually wear Tilley hats for casual.
"I’m a bit of a trivia buff and was curious as to how the name 'fedora' came about, thinking it might be the surname of an Italian haberdashery family.
"As it turns out, it is the title of an 1882 play, where the title role was for a woman who wore a hat of this style which both promoted its popularity and gave it the name.
"Curiously, early on, it was mostly worn by women, many involved in the women’s rights movements.
"I also share the problem of where to keep your hat while dining out."
He says in Baton Rouge, Mansur's On the Boulevard and J Alexander are among the restaurants that provide racks or hooks for hat-wearing gents dining there.
No Scotch for you!
Speaking of hats and rules on wearing them, Bill Cotten offers this information:
"No golf course club in Scotland allows men to wear hats inside their lounge or eating area. You will be greeted with, 'Hey, Yank, take off your hat.'"
Special People Dept.
- Mary Kendrick, of Pride, celebrates her 95th birthday Thursday, Jan. 24.
- Frankie Lofton, of Amber Terrace Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, celebrated her 95th birthday Jan. 12. She is a native of Dry Prong and a retiree of the Louisiana Baptist Convention in Alexandria.
- Frances Charles, of Amber Terrace Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 94th birthday Thursday, Jan. 24.
- Tooney and Gilbert Melancon, of St. Amant, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, Jan. 24.
Travesty in bronze
Dudley Lehew, Our Man in Marrero, comes up with this suggestion after the events of The Sunday From Hell:
"I think the fickle finger of fate has just provided folks trying to decide what to do with New Orleans' Lee Circle now that the statue of General Lee had been removed:
"Build a bronze replica of the game-changing pass interference/helmet-to-helmet 'non call' on Tommylee Lewis that kept the Saints from advancing to the Super Bowl.
"History would replace history, because the moment is already being called 'the most blatant non-call in NFL history.'
"Also, try and imagine how Saints fans would get pumped up before a home game by driving around the circle a few times on their way to the Dome."
Divine appeal
Tammy Tate Vanveckhoven, of Central, says at dinner one evening, daughter Abigail, 7, was confronted with an unfamiliar dish: chili with cornbread and cheese baked on top.
"I don't like this," Abigail declared after one look. "I can't eat this!"
Says Tammy, "Her daddy ended the weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth with, 'Abigail, that's it. This is supper. Now, do you want to say the blessing?'"
So Abigail bowed her head and intoned, "Dear Jesus, I got a fake supper. …"
"I don't remember the rest of her prayer," says Tammy. "We fell out laughing."
Not hearing back from Jesus, Abigail tried a bite and declared she would eat the chili and cheese but not the cornbread.
Here endeth the protest. …