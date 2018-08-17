Dear Smiley: Algie Petrere’s suggested ant killing method in the Wednesday column (snuff and a hammer) reminded me of husband Pete’s battle with armadillos.
They would dig up our garden, which seriously upset him. We would hear them digging at night, but trying to hold a flashlight while aiming a gun was usually enough noise to warn the ‘dillos away.
One night I talked in my sleep, as I often do, and told Pete he was to go outside naked and walk around playing a flute.
The armadillos would be so fascinated they would tear off their armor to follow him naked. Then Pete could pour salt over their naked bodies and they’d just shrivel up. Sort of a Pied Piper scenario.
Pete woke me up with his laughing.
SARAH STRAVINSKA
Chestnut
Speaking of dreams
Dear Smiley: Call it creepy, spooky, unbelievable, but this is a true story:
My wife and I purchased a whole-house generator. The first step in its installation was having a crew come out and pour the concrete slab it would sit on.
The night before the crew was to arrive, I dreamed that a member was a young man named Quinton.
When the truck arrived, I talked to the guy who led the two-man crew. He introduced me to his assistant. His name was Quinton!
Needless to say, I got a little weak in the knees.
As the man in charge was working on my breaker box, my wife came in the room. I asked her what was the name of the guy in my dream I had told her about.
When she said "Quinton," the guy just about fell off the ladder.
If his name had been John or Bill or Frank, or even Louis, it wouldn't have been such a shock. But Quinton?
LOUIS LOMBARDO JR.
Franklin
Negative reaction
Dear Smiley: Sarah Stravinska is right! Cats CAN articulate when they really, really want something (or don’t want it, for that matter).
Our long-ago favorite black cat “Basil” was occasionally in need of a bath — our decision, of course.
Nice warm bath water, pleasantly scented soap; in spite of which he would always let us know his displeasure with a very clear, low and extended, "NOOOOOOoooooo!”
That discourse made it all the more imperative to our children that he would need cleanliness in another short few months. He was a gooooood cat.
MARGARET HAWKINS
Ponchatoula
Scamming scammers
Dear Smiley: Seeing how one of your readers talks about scam phone calls reminds me of the many I get, and how I handle them.
Recently I got three in one week about "unpaid income tax" and their threat to put me in jail.
One I ignored completely. Another, I cited the federal criminal statute they were violating and told them that if they shared this information they could go to jail.
The third, I went in a totally different direction and used my fumbling senior citizen voice to inform the caller that I was in a nursing home and they would need to clear it with my coordinator before they arrested me.
My coordinator would need to know if I needed to take my clothes, medicine and toiletries, and they would need to notify Social Security if I would be in jail more than 15 days.
ERNIE GREMILLION
Baton Rouge
Feed the voters
Dear Smiley: Your recent columns about Spam, Treet and bologna reminded me of my first race for district attorney.
As you are probably aware, Ascension and St. James parishes (but not so much Assumption) are renowned for their jambalaya and pastalaya.
When campaigning, the meals are relatively cheap to prepare and can feed many people.
I told my supporters that I had been to so many campaign dinners and tasted so many jambalayas that when I got out of my car in the parking lot, I could take a whiff of the aroma in the air and tell what the ingredients were in the pot!
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
Cheery thought
Dear Smiley: A motto for your column: The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer somebody else up!
MARVIN BORGMEYER
Baton Rouge