For some time, my readers and I have been seeking to improve your knowledge of offbeat food: tongue, chicken brains, etc.
But Emile Goettz comes up with an odd food so hard to top that it's led me to wrap up the whole sordid business.
He came across this one on Google:
"If you go to Huntley, Illinois, on Nov. 21 (are you ready for this?), you can go to the Turkey Testicle Festival.
"Therem you can 'enjoy' fried turkey testicles, as well as many other ways they prepare them."
I came up with some clever comments about the festival — if I can get them past my sharp-eyed editor.
For instance … oh, never mind; no way that one will get by. …
Tough enough
OK, maybe just one more:
Beverly Barrilleaux, of Baton Rouge, says, "Mention of tongue in your column brought back a memory from 1980.
"Moving to Brazil for a year, I learned an important Portuguese word, lingua.
"If you are in Brazil and you are offered lingua, you should know that is Portuguese for tongue. Not being fluent in Portuguese, I agreed to being served tongue in a brown gravy.
"My one bite made me aware that I wasn't going to take the second. I was finally able to discard what was in my mouth, after trying to chew and swallow it. I never made the same mistake again."
Down home air
David Couvillon, of Brusly, a retired Marine Corps colonel, has seen a bit of the world. He draws on his travels to defend Shlomo Pielstick-Kennedy, who drew a skeptical comment from me when, on Friday, he told of preferring Louisiana climate to Colorado's:
"I, too, love the climate here. I can BREATHE; the air fills me.
"From the deserts in the Middle East (did you realize Kuwait City is almost on the exact latitude of New Orleans?) and North Africa, where I endured sometimes 130-plus-degree days, and froze on 95-degree nights; to the biting cold of the Arctic Circle in Sweden; the heights of mountains in Hawaii, Ecuador and Japan, I never failed to return to my beloved Louisiana, take a deep breath, break out into a sweat, smile and say to myself — 'I'm home.'"
Love and peanuts
Algie Petrere, of Central, says, "Sarah Stravinska's mention of Helen Hayes (in the Saturday column) reminded me of my favorite Helen Hayes story.
"When she met playwright Charles MacArthur, who was to become her husband, it was love at first sight. Late in the evening, he poured some salted peanuts into her hand and said, 'I wish they were emeralds.'
"Years later on an anniversary, he dropped a sack of emeralds in her lap and said, 'I wish they were peanuts.'"
Special People Dept.
Viola Bryson celebrated her 91st birthday Sunday, Sept. 30.
Chicken talk
Here's proof that Val Garon has too much time on his hands:
"Back in 1951, when I was waiting to start college, I studied Morse code so I could pass my test to become an amateur radio operator.
"Fast forward to the present and my wife's chickens. They continually speak to me in Morse code. I copy dit dah 'A,' dah dit dit dit 'B,' dah dit dah dit 'C' and on down the alphabet. They have sent almost all of the letters at one time or other.
"I think I might rig up an audio oscillator to speak back to them in code.
"Maybe I could get an answer to the age-old question, 'Why did the chicken cross the road?'"
Share a huggle
Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, tells how she discovered a new word:
"Granddaughter Zelda, 4, and I were sitting on the floor reading when she stood, backed up a bit and ran at me full force with her arms open as if to give me a big hug.
"The impact bowled me over, and she lay on top of me, snuggling.
"'It's a huggle attack,' she exclaimed; 'a hug and a snuggle.'
"I think the world would be a better place with more 'huggles' from those we love."