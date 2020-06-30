Louis L. Martin, of Lafayette, presents this commentary on south Louisiana dining:
"Three men who worked for Sun Oil in the Bosco oil field of Acadia Parish left early one morning to go on a job.
"They stopped for breakfast, and two of them ordered pancakes. The waitress asked the third one, who was from Holland and had been on the job about three months, what he wanted.
"He replied, 'All I want is a cup of coffee; and for heaven's sake, don't put any rice in it!'"
Beer and diversity
Charles Morris says, "I think Dixie Beer should be renamed NOLA, because this would encompass all ethnic groups.
"Who can dispute that a beer brewed in New Orleans should proudly proclaim that New Orleans provides one of the greatest melting pots for all segment of our society?"
Water world
"Recently you had mention of people new to New Orleans' summer rainstorms," says Bobby D., of Abita Springs.
"Many years ago my youngest cousin Stephen, who was 5-6 at the time and lived in California, came to visit.
"We had a big thunderstorm come over our house. He went running to my dad yelling, 'Uncle Bob, a pipe has broken on the side the house!'
"Of course, my dad and all of us jumped up to see what had gone wrong. It turned out it was water coming down from the gutters into the drain pipe.
"My relieved dad told him, 'No, that is what it is supposed to do.'
"We all had a big laugh, and Stephen sat for the longest time watching it."
Mountain of trash
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, comments on the Monday story of Saharan sand staining Mont Blanc in Europe.
"Speaking of polluted mountains, Connie and I were in Tibet last year and spent the night at a Buddhist monastery a couple of kilometers from the foot of Mount Everest.
"We were supposed to sleep at the Base Camp, but it had been closed to all but registered climbers.
"The Chinese, who rule Tibet, had gotten tired of all the trash. They’d carried eight tons of litter away, and decided enough was enough."
Oh. Never mind.
Mariano Hinojosa says, "While employed in state government I routinely communicated with Louisiana's Washington, D.C., attorneys.
"When one lawyer inquired about past due attorney fees, I informed him that Louisiana's policy is to pay all just legal fees.
"He abruptly ended the call."
Memorable soup
Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says mention of the First and Last Chance reminds him of its turtle soup by Bruno Ruggiero and 'Rock' Savoie:
"It was so good they decided to have it canned and named 'S&R Turtle Soup.'
"I wonder if anyone else remembers that delicious soup."
Island vacation
Larry Broussard, of Prairieville, says when he and wife Martha had to put off an Alaskan cruise for their 50th anniversary, they wound up in Orange Beach, Alabama.
But, he says, "an alternative trip we considered was a tour of the Cajun Islands (Forked Island, Cow Island, and Pecan Island). How many readers have heard of or visited the Cajun Islands? Maybe it's a staycation destination!"
Special People Dept.
Lelda Manuel White, of Marrero, celebrates birthday No. 90 on Wednesday, July 1.
Lucky citizen
JoAnn Whitley says, "As July 4 approaches, I am reminded of the day one of my high school math students was telling a group of us about the naturalization ceremony he had attended the previous day.
"As he was talking, the homecoming queen walked by and told him he was on her computer dating list that she had received the day before.
"As she walked on, he turned to us and said, 'Only one day as an American citizen, and opportunity is already knocking.'”
Sanitizing the outdoors
Anna Farves, of New Orleans, says, "My little great-grandson, 7-year-old Johnnie Van Buren III, and his 4-year-old twin brothers Jayson and Jaymar are being taught about the coronavirus and how to be protected.
"They always wash their hands — and last week each took a can of Lysol spray and sprayed the whole backyard before going out to play."