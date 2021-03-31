This travel story from Rebecca Gouvier, of Baton Rouge, pretty much sums up our stories about dining outside Louisiana:
"Many years ago, we had vacationed in Canada long enough to be happy to spot, upon crossing over into New York, a billboard for 'Paul’s Restaurant — seasoned food.'”
Names revisited
Luc Johnson says, "Anyone remember the weatherman back in the old days named Dallas Raines?" Dallas was meteorologist at television stations WBRZ, Baton Rouge, and WDSU, New Orleans, before moving to CNN.
Charlie Anderson says, "When we were at Southeastern in Hammond in the ’50s, my wife Peggy had a psychology class taught by Dr. William T. MacNutt."
Patrick Tucker says, "I grew up in New Iberia, where we had a man on the police force named Lawless Dore. He was a very nice officer."
Dorm life
Sloan Eubanks, of Houma, shares memories of LSU's Kirby Smith Hall, where he lived from 1987 to 1990:
"The fire exit was never locked; people came in and out of the dorm at all hours. Banging of the door when it closed gave me a sleep disorder for years.
"If you left your clothes in a washer or dryer, people would sometimes permanently remove them.
"On 'Thirsty Thursday' there was a keg of beer outside the dorm in the grassy area.
"The band practiced behind the dorm every afternoon; by Saturday you knew the whole routine to be played at halftime.
"The dining hall served lots of potatoes. People complained there never was any rice and gravy. I didn't eat potatoes for about two years after graduation."
"But it was an easy walk through the hole in the chain link fence to The Chimes, The Library, or Louie's Café."
Dorm disaster
Hervin Guidry, of New Orleans, says, "I graduated from LSU in 1977, and have some fond memories of Kirby Smith (a first-class accommodation back then), but one particularly unpleasant memory.
"In spring 1975, during final exams week, a strong storm or tornado blew a huge wooden beam from the elevator shaft across the top of my parked car, crushing it.
"Elevators were out for the rest of the semester. When it was time to pack up and go home, everyone had to lug their stuff down many flights of stairs."
Rest of the story
Kirk Guidry says, about his story in the Tuesday column, that his north Louisiana dining guest who asked about pecans in sauce piquant was Susan Oxner Cloutier.
He adds, "She now owns Starlight Plantation Bed and Breakfast in Natchitoches, and wanted your readers to know that not only does she now know what sauce piquant is, she also cooks grits for her guests."
Which reminds me
Years ago, when I had a national columnists' conference in San Francisco, Lady K and I went out early and spent a few days at a delightful B&B on the California coast north of the city.
On the way, we made lots of jokes about California cuisine, speculating that we'd probably be offered sprouts and tofu for breakfast.
But to our amazement, the menu that morning featured biscuits and grits with sausage gravy.
Turns out the owner was a lady originally from Anniston, Alabama. And she knew my friend George Smith, a great columnist for the Anniston Star.
Special People Dept.
- Anice Clark Wilson, of Baton Rouge, will be 93 Thursday, April 1. A drive-by celebration is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3. She is a native of Woodville, Mississippi.
- Rosemary “Chickie” Tafaro celebrates her 91st birthday Thursday, April 1. She is a retired New Orleans public school teacher.
Serving time
An anonymous readers suggests I change the requirement that a couple has to be married 50 years or more to get an anniversary mention in the column:
"Considering we have been basically locked inside with our other half for a year due to COVID, the rule should be adjusted to represent the hardship of being trapped. Maybe add an extra five or even 10 years to the total to truly represent what we have been living through."