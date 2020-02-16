I've been enjoying our "mondegreens," which I discovered is the word for misheard song lyrics.
For instance, after a reader mentioned hearing "there's a bathroom on the right" instead of "there's a bad moon on the rise," in Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising," I learned that it's a fairly common misunderstanding.
Debbie Mabile Settoon, of Kenner, and Ellen Mayeur McCubbin were the first to confess their mishearing of these lyrics.
Then there's Michael Eldred: "Until just recently, a decade or so ago, my misunderstood lyrics were from Johnny Horton's song, 'North to Alaska.'
"'North to Alaska, go north, the rush is on' was heard by me as 'North to Alaska, go north to the Russian zone.'
"Today I'm lucky to understand any lyrics and most conversations."
Carol Wong, of Lafayette, says, "I could not understand why Lucille, in Kenny Rogers’ song of the same name, had left her man with 'four hundred children and a crop in the field,' only to find out later it was only 'four hungry children.’ ”
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, tells of a major mondegreen: “Fill Me Up Veronica” for “Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Foundations. He sent this to me with a Dixie Beer tale, so possibly the two stories are related.
Keeping their cool
Todd Stewart says, "The various beer stories reminded me of my Tara High senior class trip in ’81 to Pensacola.
"My buddies and I were not old enough to buy beer in Florida, but the Louisiana age limit was still 18, so we brought as much as our car trunks would hold.
"We arrived at our condo and promptly loaded the fridge with hot beer; but the next morning the beer was not cold!
"Dreading a week of drinking warm beer, we decided we needed to call the rental agency to fix the fridge, but we thought it was a bad idea to have them come out and see a refrigerator full of illegal beer.
"So we unloaded the fridge — and realized it actually was blowing cold air. It just couldn't quickly cool eight cases of hot beer!
"Surprisingly, despite our lack of understanding of thermodynamics, a couple of us went on to graduate from LSU with mechanical engineering degrees."
Name from home
"Reading your column about the mispronunciation of Cajun names," says Charles Templet, "I recall while serving in the Marine Corps my name was always pronounced 'Teepleet.'
"One day, over the P.A. system in the barracks where I was billeted, I heard the announcement, 'Pfc. Tomplay, report to the office; you have a visitor.'
"I knew immediately it was someone from Louisiana. It turned out to be my cousin, Pfc. Earl Albarado from Plaquemine."
Special People Dept.
- Jean Troxclair Jr., of Lutcher, celebrates his 90th birthday Monday, Feb. 17.
- Maggie and Wally Beckett, of Mandeville, celebrated their 60th anniversary Friday, Feb. 14. He is a retired Eastern Airlines captain; they met when they both worked for a small Central American airline in Miami.
Take a gander
George Tully tells of a harrowing wild animal encounter:
"Feb. 6 was my late wife’s birthday. I was making my way to Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge that day with a 'Happy Birthday' balloon to tie to Beverly’s marker.
"There is construction on the nearby mausoleums, and as I was preparing to exit my car I heard a intermittent honking sound. This made me think one of the construction vehicles was backing up.
"I opened the door and noticed a large goose was approaching quickly and noisily. I quickly closed the door, not wanting to have an altercation with an irate goose.
So for the next few minutes the goose and I had a staring contest.
"I’m not sure if the construction workers noticed my plight (none came to my rescue), but I had a distinct feeling that somewhere up in heaven my beloved Beverly was beside herself with laughter at the sight of her brave, fearless husband cowering behind a car door hoping a determined goose would soon go away."