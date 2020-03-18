Algie Petrere, of Central, says, "All the hand-washing admonitions given the last few days reminded me of something that happened a few years ago.
"I had read an article stating you should wash your hands for a full 20 seconds in order to kill germs. The article suggested you sing 'Happy Birthday' twice while washing in order to do a thorough job.
"I was telling this to a group of Baton Rouge friends, which included Johnny Ahysen, traffic reporter on WAFB-TV's morning show.
"I didn't know I had made an impression until a few days later, when Johnny called me at home to say, 'Thanks a lot! I'm in the restroom at the New Orleans airport, and everyone is staring at me because, thanks to you, I just washed my hands and sang "Happy birthday to you" — twice!'
"I complimented him on his diligence, but suggested he might want to sing a little quieter the next time he was in a public restroom."
Mind in the gutter
Beverly Bulligan, of Kenner, says, "As there will no longer be any live sports shows on TV, my husband was wondering if we should invite ESPN to air our Kenner Senior Bowling League live on TV — or maybe not!"
Relive the glory
Speaking of our current TV sports drought, here's an idea that's been floated on social media for a few days:
How about running the entire LSU 2019 football season?
I don't know how the logistics would work on this; perhaps new commercials would have to be sold to make it economically feasible. If so, maybe they could be aired in large chunks before the game and at halftime, to give viewers time to get a snack or whatever else they might need some time for.
The broadcasts would take up a considerable amount of airtime, so perhaps the games could be spread out over a week or two.
It would be relaxing to watch the games and know the outcome; good for the heart and blood pressure.
As a bonus, maybe we could get repeats of comments from sports network geniuses about how this team or that team was sure to beat the Tigers.
Rushing the burial
Shelly Boudreaux says, "My 80-year-old husband is a retired funeral director who owned funeral homes and a cemetery.
"The other day we had our palm trees trimmed. Afterward on the ground was a palm frond with a nest containing two live tiny baby squirrels.
"He carried the baby squirrels, one in each hand, to the backyard and placed them in a flower pot. He covered their bodies up to the neck with the soil to protect them.
"We left to run errands, and when we returned he went to check on the squirrels and they were no longer in the pot.
"Once a funeral director, always a funeral director!"
Beer to go
Anthony Falterman, of Napoleonville, closes out our series on New Orleans beer with a story by way of China:
"Most of the beers discussed in your recent columns, such as Jax, Falstaff, and Regal, were produced by German brewmasters in New Orleans.
"In the early 1880s New Orleans was the largest beer producer in the southern United States. Germans, of course, are known for producing quality beer.
"Several years ago when I was in China I drank a great tasting beer. I inquired from a young law student guide as to the wonderful taste.
"He advised that at the end of some conflict between China and some other nation, China dismantled an entire brewery built by Germans in that territory and reassembled it in China!"
Thought for the Day
From Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge: "There is nothing more annoying than two people talking while you are trying to interrupt!"
Baby boom?
Bill Timken, of Metairie, says, "With all the social restrictions enacted due to COViD-19, I'm predicting more babies than normal will be born around Christmastime.
"Think about it!"
You might be right, Bill. Plus, there are no live sports on TV …