I've been accused by a certain lady of "driving with my horn." Although I deny this, I do find the car horn a useful way of revealing my feelings about other drivers.
Martha Wright, of Baton Rouge, discusses this issue:
"As I was on my way to the Y, the car in front of me was turning left. The car coming toward me honked at the turning car; a 'get out of my way' honk.
"This made me think how often people use car horns; for instance, to tell the person ahead of you the light has turned green and they need to get off their phone."
She also discusses nice honks, saying "Hi" or "I'm here, come out." And she recalls horns that played tunes (are these still around?).
Seems to me we need both "angry" horns and "friendly" horns on our cars. That's my opinion. What's yours?
A simpler time
Mary Ann Riddle, of Baton Rouge, offers this memory of school supplies in earlier times, a recent column topic:
"I recall (and this may have been all through my school years in grades 1-12) in Marksville receiving a new pencil and tablet every six weeks, whether we needed one or not.
"I also recall never losing that pencil, as students often do these days. As a teacher, I kept a supply to give out to those who couldn’t keep up with their pencil/pen."
Stuck on sandwiches
Our seminar on sandwiches has closed for the semester, but "Food Lover" tells of the joy of meeting new sandwiches:
He says his mother was a fan of white bean sandwiches, and her mother, from France, "introduced me to the BLT" (French BLT; who knew?).
"My interest was further piqued when I read about cucumber sandwiches in Oscar Wilde’s 'The Importance Of Being Ernest.'
"I have always experimented with sandwiches. My roommate in New Orleans and I ate grilled cheddar with homemade fig preserves as a late night snack.
"Recently I have tried pita with hummus (homemade with much garlic) and sliced tomato, and tomato with mayo and sliced hard-boiled egg on thick whole grain bread as a breakfast treat."
River story
I don't often recommend books, but this note from Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, reminded me of one of my favorites:
"I’ve noticed many of your readers are showing a great deal of knowledge and interest in the Mississippi River.
"One of the best books I have ever read about the great river and its enormous power is 'Rising Tide' by John M. Barry.
"Stories of cities up and down the river and their politicians make it an easy read. For example, James Eads, considered one of the five greatest engineers of all time, developed the jetties at the mouth of the river.
"Trying to harness the river and keeping it in its banks was and is an enormous and never ending, almost impossible undertaking!"
(I reviewed "Rising Tide" for The Advocate in 1997. It's still one of the two best disaster tales I've ever read. The other is Erik Larson's "Isaac's Storm," from 1999, about the 1900 hurricane that destroyed Galveston, Texas.)
Special People Dept.
— Roland and Elise G. Fryou, of Baton Rouge, celebrated 60 years of marriage Thursday, August 25.
— Maxine and Andy Thiel, originally from New Orleans, residents of Covington for 46 years, celebrate their 55th anniversary Friday, August 26.
Some welcome!
Mariano Hinojosa says his wife Bertha "is the 'welcome teacher' at her school.
"She teaches elementary students who have been in the U.S. less than one year.
"During the first week of school the students were given extensive instruction to learn English, math, and social studies.
"After the worksheets were distributed, one of the young lads balked, saying, 'Hey, I just got here…!'"