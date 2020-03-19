Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, has a timely suggestion:
"Because coronavirus pandemic precautions restrict physical contact with each other (no touching, hand shaking, hugging and kissing), our improvised communication techniques, such as fist and elbow bumping, are now on the 'do not' list.
"At a recent wedding reception, I noticed a number of people tapping the chest area over their heart twice, either with a closed or an open palm, and pointing their index finger while making eye contact with a person.
"I've been using this technique since, and have found it to be very successful in sending and receiving warm regards while social distancing.
"Try it! You may like it!"
Return visit
In case you're looking for some good news, June Street, of Central, tells us, "The hummingbirds are back! First sighting last night!"
Rough translation
Linda Shaffer, of Baton Rouge, says, "Because I have arthritis in my hands, I make use of the microphone on my iPhone, and speak my text message instead of typing it.
"Siri comes up with her version, and I don't always catch it before hitting the send button. So my family/friends have gotten some eye-openers!
"Just recently said, 'I just heard that the virus is now in five parishes.'
"This is the message sent: 'I just heard that the virus is in five pairs of shoes.’ ”
Health center
Harvey Pashibin, of "Upper Lafayette," says, "Citizens throughout the Acadiana area heard this from a spokesperson for a chain of stores specializing in the sale of tobacco products and liquor:
“ ‘Due to the current situation and until further notice, all walk-in traffic at (the stores) is prohibited. All locations will now serve any customers through the convenience of our drive-thru windows.
" ‘After all, your health remains our utmost concern and responsibility.’ ”
Dangerous game
Aubry Brice, of Harahan, shows what can happen if you take items in this column seriously:
"Boy, do I have a headache this morning! In the Tuesday column, Russ Kercher, of Mandeville, said his group took a shot of their 'favorite poison' every time they heard 'out of an abundance of caution' on TV broadcasts about the virus.
"My group was doing the same thing, but only when we heard 'presumptive positive.' Then we added 'ahead of the curve,' 'behind the curve,' and 'on top of the curve.'
"Needless to say, today we all have mild to moderate to bad headaches!
"Did I mention that we are all in that 'elderly' group of over 65? This means we are old enough to know better."
Special People Dept.
- Laura Young Wallace celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday, March 18. She is a member of Truelight Baptist Church.
- Gabriel Jumonville Sr., of Amber Terrace Assisted Living in Baton Rouge, celebrates his 96th birthday Friday, March 20. He is a World War II Navy veteran, serving in the Pacific on the submarine tender USS Apollo. He was a Golden Glove boxer in the Navy and a member of LSU's 1949 NCAA national championship boxing team. In 1963 he was principal of Dufrocq Elementary school, the first racially integrated school in the East Baton Rouge school system.
- Bill Braswell, of Williamsburg Senior Living Community in Baton Rouge, celebrates his 91st birthday Friday, March 20. He formerly was with Braswell Realty in East Feliciana Parish.
Get a job
Sarah Stravinska, of Chestnut in Natchitoches Parish, answers "Proud Cajun," who asked for advice in the Wednesday column:
"He wanted to know what to do now that his son and girlfriend will not be returning to college in Pittsburgh because their school is closed.
"We have all been instructed to clean, clean, clean our houses — including doorknobs and germ collecting areas like under toilets.
"Now Proud Cajun and Mrs. Proud Cajun have FOUR able bodied people to keep the house gleaming. No work, no food."
Birth announcement
"Glenn From Prairieville" comments on the mention in the Thursday column about an expected spike in births later in the year due to being housebound because of the coronavirus:
"The babies born in the next few months will someday be known as 'quaranteeners.’ ”