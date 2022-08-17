A back-to-school story from Joan Felder, of LaPlace:
"As the new school year begins, hopefully children are eager to return to school to learn new things, see old friends, and make new friends.
"When my 8-year-old comes home from school, I always ask her, 'How was your day? What did you learn today?'
"She'll tell me: 'We learned cursive today; we learned about fractions,' etc.
"But today when I asked her, 'What did you learn today?,' she said, 'Not much.'
"'Not much?' I asked. 'Why?'
"She replied, 'Well, I have to go back tomorrow to find out.'
"At least she's planning to go back!"
Eraser, anyone?
David Guedry, of Prairieville, comments on Joe Mistretta's Wednesday article about tattoos:
"I was in Army basic training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, about the same time as Joe.
"A member of my company got a tattoo on our first weekend pass. It was his girlfriend's first name on his upper arm.
"At mail call on Monday he received a 'Dear John' letter from that same girl.
"Over the years I have lost touch with him, and am quite sure he married at some point. I have often wondered if he found a woman to marry with the same first name as his former girlfriend, or how he explained the name on his upper arm."
(Jules Leger, of Kaplan, says the exact same thing happened to a Navy buddy during ship-board training in Long Beach, California. "We tried to talk him out of it," says Jules.)
High on the hog
After Matt Lynch's Tuesday story about turning down beef cheeks in a French restaurant, we heard from Larry Sylvester, of Baton Rouge:
"Up until a few years ago I would have agreed with Monsieur Lynch. However, on a trip to France in 2017, I had an encounter with the cheeky part of the hog that changed my mind.
"In the lovely town of Amboise along the Loire River, we had lunch in a restaurant that offered us a regional specialty, marinated hog jowls.
"This was one of the finest dishes we ate on a two-week voyage through the Acadian regions of France."
Larry confesses he drew the line at pig's feet, however…
Have a cuppa
Betty Calzada reminds me that in 2012 I published her note seeking members for a "Daughters of the British Empire in Louisiana" chapter.
"After your piece 'Natter Over a Cuppa,' we found enough ladies to form the 'Strawberry Fields' chapter of DBE, which is still going strong!
"I am now trying to form two new chapters in the New Orleans area — one on the Eastbank and one on the Northshore.
"At get-acquainted meetings, the ladies will learn about the DBE, the fun we have, and our worthwhile philanthropic causes, all over a glass of wine or a cuppa.
"Interested ladies may contact me at bcalz75@gmail.com or (504) 909-4115."
The man from Athens
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, says the death of Dennis Simopoulos in Athens, Greece, reminded her of his contributions to Baton Rouge in the '60s, as director of the Baton Rouge Planetarium and an inspiration to gifted and talented students.
He left Baton Rouge to become director of the Athens Planetarium.
Marsha says his classes offered young "science geeks" an opportunity "to finally be able to meet their counterparts from across the city.
"My husband checked out his astronomy class, and reported, 'It looks like a nest of owls — they all are wearing glasses.' That was all the reassurance I needed."
Special People Dept.
Dale Thibodeaux, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Thursday, August 18.
Ultimate optimist
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says, "Just renewed my driver's license for six years. At my age that must be the height of optimism."
(Yeah, kinda like a guy my age buying a 12-pack of beer…)