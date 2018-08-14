Warren Byrd, of Baton Rouge, says, "Around 1961, when I was 10, one of my best friends was Rick Newton.
"One summer evening Rick invited me to spend the night at their home on Drusilla Lane.
"We were upstairs in his room when a horrible aroma overtook us. We went downstairs and found Mrs. Newton stirring a pot, the source of the foul odor.
"She told us it was tripe (cow’s stomach) and it was our dinner.
"Rick and I went upstairs, got our clothes and a blanket, went back downstairs to grab four cans of vienna sausage and took off to the woods behind his house.
"We had a great night under the stars, eating 'tube steak' warmed over a campfire and wondering what type of mentally deranged person would eat tripe.
"You never know how good vienna sausage can taste until you compare it to cow’s stomach."
Slow rider
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, adds to our tales of local rock events:
"The house where I grew up, and where my mother still lives, is less than 3 miles (as the crow flies) from the racetrack where the 1969 New Orleans Pop Festival took place.
"Subdivisions are now all around the site. I don’t like all the subdivisions, but I didn’t like the racetrack either, except for the one time I got to drive on it.
"Imagine a 1964 Ford Falcon, with an in-line 6-cylinder engine and a 3-speed manual transmission, with the shifter on the column, going around a track with about 36-degree banking.
"I only got to travel a quarter of the track. I possibly hit 40 mph. Not much of a thrill."
Festival by boat
Speaking of rock festivals, Tom Boone, of Gonzales, has this memory:
"A couple of years after Woodstock, Louisiana had a 'Celebration of Life' rock festival in McCrea (in Pointe Coupee Parish). Thousands descended on this small town on the Atchafalaya River.
"With the traffic so bad, we decided to go by boat and put in at Simmesport. We got there with no trouble, tied our boat up and walked into the festivities.
"Someone ‘borrowed’ our boat, but a Wildlife and Fisheries patrol boat found it and towed it back so we could get home eventually.
"There were music, sights, sounds and smells beyond belief. Nothing like going to sleep under the stars in a lawn chair, with the sound of 'Poke Salad Annie' echoing through the breeze.
"I swear I saw an elephant walking around there one night."
(Other accounts call it a bad trip — Rolling Stone's Chet Flippo wrote that it closed after four of its planned eight days; only a handful of the announced acts made it, and food, water, shelter and medical attention were in short supply. There were drownings and drug overdoses. But there WAS an elephant, plus a high wire act.)
Honest folks
Retired after working 20 years at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, John Jelks, of Centreville, Missisippi, joined the staff of the Mississippi Welcome Center south of Woodville.
He says, "One morning when my great-niece Angley was visiting the center, I told her I had seen two beautiful moths near the vending machines.
"When she returned from seeing them, she handed me a dollar bill she had found hanging in the money slot of the Coke machine. Her face lit up when I told her that since no one was there, she could keep it.
"Two days later a young lady came in and handed me a Visa card she had found in the parking lot. I called Visa and let them know, and the card was cancelled.
"A Mr. Donald can be glad for her honesty."
Creative killing
Algie Petrere suggests this method to kill fire ants:
"All you need is a can of snuff or chewing tobacco and a hammer. You sprinkle the snuff on the mound. The worker ants come out to forage for food and take the snuff to feed the queen.
"You wait, and when the queen comes out to spit, you hit her with the hammer."