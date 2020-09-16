Dave Arata adds to our Tuesday story about Uptown New Orleans residents selling parking spaces for Saints (and other) football games in Tulane Stadium, which lacked parking:
"Many residents did this, usually allowing their children to make extra money by charging two or three cars (or more) to park in their driveway.
"But enterprising local teenagers and/or college students in the area would also carry signs to 'Park Here' and collect fees to let cars park in anyone's driveway. They would quickly fill up someone's driveway, then move down the street and do it again and again.
"I am sure residents around the stadium were very pleased when the Superdome was built and the old stadium was demolished."
Up a crick
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, offers this pronunciation story:
"When I was in college I took a class with a renowned foreign professor. He was known for taking attendance by spot-checking the roll.
"My buddies and I would laugh as he called out the name of a 'Mr. G-U-I, dry, crick.' He called this name often and we always had a good laugh.
"About three weeks into the semester I got a message from the dean saying I was not attending one of my classes and would receive a failing grade.
"The class was with this professor, so I went to see him, as I had not missed any classes.
"I told him my story and he showed me his roll book and asked that I point out my name. I pointed to 'Guidry, Kirk.'
"He said, 'Oh, so you are Mr. G-U-I, dry, crick.'
“Mystery solved!"
Speaking of names
Here's one from "Bucktown Bill" Boutall:
"Years ago, when calling a company meant speaking with the receptionist and getting your call transferred, I made a call to a Kansas City, Missouri, engineering firm looking to speak to Mr. Beauchamp.
"I asked to speak to 'Mr. Bo-sha.'
"After a short pause, she asked me to spell it, so I did. She replied, 'Oh, you want to speak to Mr. Beecham.'
"After my second or third call for 'Mr. Beachamp,' she recognized my voice. Maybe I have a noticeable accent?
"Bonus for a fellow Monty Python fan, along the lines of pronouncing names: 'Well, it's spelled Smith, but pronounced Throat Warbler Mangrove.'"
(Thanks for the Monty Python reference, Bill — made my day. For that reminder of my favorite silly show, I'm happy to present you a can of Spam. Just pick one up at your favorite store and tell the clerk to charge it to me. You're welcome.)
Go fish (or not)
Regarding our recent seminar on faraway places with strange sounding names, George McLean, of Metairie, contributes this story:
"I doubt that any of your readers ever heard of Panguitch, Utah, with a population of 1,621 souls.
"We had dinner and stayed overnight, and learned the name is a Southern Paiute word for 'Big Fish.'
"No, I didn't go fishing."
Special People Dept.
- Pete Hebert, of Belle Chasse, celebrates his 93rd birthday Thursday, Sept. 17.
- Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, celebrates his 91st birthday Thursday, Sept. 17. He's a regular contributor to this column.
- Teddie B. and Earl J. Perere, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 72nd anniversary Thursday, Sept. 17. They are former Plaquemine residents.
- Bernard and Dorothy Pentes, of Metairie, celebrate 70 years of marriage Thursday, Sept. 17.
- Emile and Anna Mercante, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 70th anniversary Sept. 3.
- Hallie and Pat Delage, of Baton Rouge, celebrated 66 years of marriage Wednesday, Sept. 16.
- Larry and Lory Braud, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 17.
- Ray and Carolyn Blanchard, of Port Allen, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 17.
Think Cajun
Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, presents "the 'Most Cajun Dog Name Possible' to close your dog names search: my friend Jim McKenzie's late, beloved dachshund, 'Brewneaux.'"
How times change!
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "While watching the Lone Ranger, one of the subjects in a scene was heard to comment, 'You know, I was brought up to never trust anyone with a mask!'"