Perry Rose, of Denham Springs, says, "Building nuclear reactors for U.S. Navy ships and subs was the most stressful job I ever had. Even the supervisor was uptight.
"One day an employee told him his grandmother had passed away. Grandmothers were on the list of family members that got you three days off with pay.
"A few weeks later the same employee came in and told the supervisor his grandmother passed away (it was his other grandmother).
"With that the supervisor blurted out 'AGAIN?' before thinking it through."
Very funny, Alexa
Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "My wife and I have an Echo Dot with Alexa in the kitchen. Working a crossword puzzle, I asked: 'Alexa, what is the name of a racehorse track near Miami?'
"Alexa: 'Hialeah Park.'
"Me: 'How do you spell it?'
"Alexa: 'I-T.'"
Ancient rituals
Frank Carney says, "Your frequent letters about music remind me of an experience.
"Two years ago I attended a festival in my small hometown in Mississippi. Dancing is not as popular as in south Louisiana, but they had scheduled a public dance and had a very good band.
"Very few people were dancing, so I suggested to the band that they play a twist. They did; the floor filled and stayed filled the rest of the night.
"Last year, they again scheduled a dance and arranged a band of young musicians. Again, few were dancing, so I suggested a twist. The guy looked at me and said, 'A twist?' The dance never got going."
First class error
Ronnie Nugent says, "Tom Boone’s mention of Lucy Baines Johnson brings back memories of my Army days in 1968, when I was stationed in Fort Gordon, Georgia.
"Back in the day, military personnel flew wearing their uniform for cheaper airfare. As I boarded the plane the flight attendant directed me to first class.
"I received the royal treatment — until they determined I was the wrong Nugent. They had mistaken me for Patrick Nugent, who had married Lucy Baines, the president’s daughter.
"By the way, on my return trip I sat next to Lulu Kennedy-Cairns of Lulu and the Luvvers."
(Nice name-dropping, Ronnie. While Lulu and the Luvvers had a 1964 UK hit with the Isley Brothers' "Shout," the Scottish singer is best known simply as "Lulu." Her big hit was "To Sir, With Love," from the 1967 film, where she acted as well as sang.)
Special People Dept.
- Mary Vaccaro, of Independence, celebrates her 107th birthday Saturday, March 7. A celebration in her honor is being held Friday, March 6, at Oak Park Village Assisted Living in Hammond.
- Paula Dauphin, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 101st birthday Saturday, March 7. She was born and raised in New Orleans.
- Jewell Varnado, a former Baton Rouge resident now in Houston, Texas, celebrates her 93rd birthday Sunday, March 8. Her late husband Jimmy was a frequent column contributor.
- Joel Ridenour, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 92nd birthday Friday, March 6. He is a World War II Navy veteran.
- Frank F. Fugetta, of Metairie, celebrates his 92nd birthday Friday, March 6.
- Arlene and Henry Grass, of Plaquemine, celebrate their 56th anniversary Saturday, March 7.
Some pledge drive!
I have to admit I was initially taken aback when I saw the headline in the Thursday Advocate: "Jury: Smiley must pay PBS $1.5M."
Had I, in a moment of weakness or impairment, succumbed to one of public TV's periodic appeals for financial aid?
Then I read on and found it referred to former talk show host Tavis Smiley in a matter involving sexual misconduct.
Some readers were also concerned about the headline:
Robert Cabes, of Lafayette, said, "I immediately thought about how your faithful readers could help!"
Mike Manes, of New Iberia, said, "If you set up a GoFundMe account, count me in for a dollar!"
But Albert Burnthorn had a different reaction: "I had no idea you were worth that much — I was wondering if you would float me a loan, good buddy!"