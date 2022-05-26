Recent stories involve learning interesting facts about our ancestors. For instance, Redean Parsons, of St. Francisville, says, "Many years ago I placed black and white pictures in my long hallway. These were pictures of ancestors in antique frames dating back to the 19th Century.
"Two of the pictures were small tintypes of a man and a woman. They were tough looking, and appeared to have led a difficult life.
"My 12-year-old granddaughter, Emily, was interested in knowing about her ancestors, their names, and a history of their lives.
"The tintypes had been in the bottom of a box from my parents' house, with no information about them. I told her I didn’t know their names, but jokingly said they were probably horse thieves.
"A short time later Emily had a friend over, and she was sharing the information about the black and white pictures.
"When she came to the tintypes I heard her say, 'We don’t know their names; they were horse thieves!'”
Ferry illusion?
As readers of this column know, I seldom let facts stand in the way of a good story.
But when Henry Bradsher, a distinguished journalist, questions a tale, I respectively pay attention:
Henry, of Baton Rouge, tells me, "Here's a comment on Wednesday's column:
"One has to wonder if Rick Marshall’s grandparents were paying close attention when they reportedly saw Huey Long summon a ferry back to pick him up.
In Huey’s day, two ferries shuttled the Mississippi between Baton Rouge and Port Allen, leaving every 15 minutes from each side and passing mid-stream.
"Perhaps the grandparents saw the ferry coming from Baton Rouge, not the one that had left Huey in Port Allen.
"If that one had turned around, that would have put two ferries trying to land at Port Allen at the same time, an impossibility that their captains would have avoided."
Modern version II
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says, "Hearing the Brownie song updated from 'smile' to 'mask' in the Thursday column reminded me that when I play 'Don’t Be Cruel' by Elvis, I’ve updated, 'If you can’t come around, at least please telephone' to 'If you can’t come around, text me or telephone.'"
Poles apart
Russ Wise, of LaPlace, joins our seminar on land measurement:
"I come back from trips to the Berkshires and West (By God!) Virginia and (almost) the first thing I do is look for Smiley!
"And to my surprise, there's something I can comment on!
"As people report on measuring by acres, arpents, and chains, there are also 'poles.'
"In my native town, Huntington, there are two creeks, 'Four Pole Creek' and 'Twelve Pole Creek,' named for their width as they reach the Ohio River.
"But I've never been able to learn how long a pole is."
Chain measures
John H. Miller, of Opelousas, a professional land surveyor, says the term "chain," mentioned by a reader, was "used in the early days to measure land.
"A chain is 66 feet long and made up of 100 links. There are 80 chains in a mile."
Special People Dept.
— Margie "Tootsie" Miglicco, of Batchelor, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, May 27.
— Randy and Kaye Canova, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, May 27.
From the front
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, likes this quote from author Jodi Picoult: "The doctors may be mapping out the war games, but it is the nurses who make the conflict bearable."
Be prepared
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says, "My grandfather was riding with my stepfather on a rural Louisiana road when a good-sized snapping turtle appeared in the road.
"Upon spying his prize, my grandfather yelled, 'Stop the car! Get your croker sack!'
"My stepfather informed him that he had no croker sack. My grandfather looked at him like he had two heads, and said, 'What kind of man doesn't keep a croker sack in his trunk?'"