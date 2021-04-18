David S. Rubin, of Baton Rouge, offers "another submission for your recent stories of food adventures."
"When my brother Mike and I were in elementary school in the early 1960s, my parents, Janice and Alvin Rubin, volunteered for many years to host international students attending LSU.
"They provided them with hospitality, local advice, and problem-solving.
"Our most memorable guest was Nayar, a charming, gregarious native of India with an engaging personality, in his first year at LSU.
"My mother wanted him to feel at home, so one night she decided to cook him a meal of Indian food. For weeks she scoured the East Baton Rouge and LSU libraries for what few Indian recipes she could find.
"She cooked a feast, substituting local ingredients, since there were no sources of indigenous spices.
"Nayar politely ate the meal, after which my mother asked what he thought. Nayar responded, 'It was very nice.'
"My mother persisted and said, 'Nayar, we are like your parents — did you enjoy your meal?'
"Again, Nayar said, 'Oh, it is very good, Mrs. Rubin.'
"Then my mother said in a sweet but firm way, 'Nayar, you must tell me the truth; does this taste like Indian food?'
"Nayar responded, with a twinkle in his eye, 'Yes, American Indian.'”
Here comes the son
Ivy Alford, of Denham Springs, gives us this "Why Dad has gray hair" story:
"A friend was returning from a morning fishing trip to False River with his son when a boat trailer tire went flat on U.S. 90.
"He pulled over and removed the flat tire. Having no spare, he decided he would carry the tire to Erwinville, about two miles away, to have it fixed.
"He started walking, leaving his son asleep in the back seat of the car.
"As he was walking, he looked back and saw a car coming up behind him, with the driver blowing the horn.
"The driver pulled up by him, lowered the car window and yelled, 'Hey, Dad, why didn't you take the car?'"
Calling Grandma
Thomas G. Fierke says, "Growing up I lived in a small Iowa town, Ogden. Residents in town had private lines that were operator assisted. The surrounding farmers had party lines.
"Starting in first grade, after school, I walked (uphill! usually in the snow!) to my grandmother’s house. I was not a latchkey kid — nothing, including houses and cars, was locked.
"Once there, if she wasn’t home I was to call her. This was accomplished by lifting the phone, and saying, 'I need to talk to my grandmother.'
Ethel, the operator, knew where the bridge or pinochle game was and would call that lady’s house to find my grandmother. Incidentally, Grandmother’s phone number was 197, as was her car license plate."
Cajun eyes
After we mentioned "The Look," usually from a female, aimed a wayward male, we received some regional examples:
Linda Dalferes says, "Our family was subdued by the 'dark eye' from our Mere."
Bill Huey says, "The item about 'The Look' reminded me of one of my favorite Cajun expressions: '…passed me a pair of eyes…' — as in, 'Man, after I told that joke, my wife passed me a pair of eyes and I like to fell outta my chair.'”
Special People Dept.
— Jack Emerson, of Metairie, celebrated his 98th birthday April 10. He is a World War II veteran, serving as a B-25 bomber pilot over Italy.
— Audrey Schexnayder Deslatte, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 92nd birthday April 9.
— Gloria Gendron Roussel, of Paulina, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, April 19.
Musical name
Charlie Anderson says, "At Southeastern Louisiana University we had a fellow student named Donald deBoisblanc. This was in the days when 'Dragnet' was one of the biggest shows on TV and its theme music was famous.
"It was great fun to greet him with, 'DON de bwaw blonh!'”
Patch it up
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, offers a sad commentary on current affairs:
"With all of the controversy at LSU these days, someone might want to put a patch over 'The Eye of the Tiger.'"