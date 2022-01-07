Dear Smiley: Your Dec. 14 story about Anne Rice and the Golden Rat reminded me of a really strange Halloween.
Back in the 1990s I didn't have a car, so I took buses. I lived in Algiers, but went to a club meeting in Metairie.
After the meeting, someone dropped me off at Lake Avenue and Veterans to catch a Lakeshore bus to the river at Canal Street.
While I waited for the bus, a guy who worked at the supermarket across the street came to wait. Then a guy came from Lake Avenue to wait.
As I was talking to the guy from Lake Avenue, I realized he had fangs — very noticeable vampire fangs. He was going to an all-nighter at The Dungeon in the Quarter.
The supermarket worker noticed the fangs, and kept his distance.
When the bus came, the guy with fangs had a can of soft drink. He kept drinking all the way in. (Against the rules, but the driver didn't say a thing.)
I got off at Elks Place, opposite the Saenger Theatre. Anne Rice was hosting a party for her fans at the theater opposite the Saenger. Suddenly I saw this guy dressed in a gold suit, with gold face paint. I looked again and he was gone.
SANDRA STAUB
New Orleans
Mystery rat
Dear Smiley: When I saw the headline "The Mystery of the Golden Rat" I got chills down my spine. I thought that I was going to learn the resolution of a mystery from my early childhood. Alas, your "Golden Rat" mystery had to do with Anne Rice and not the Tooth Fairy.
When I was in first grade in Philadelphia I lost my first tooth. My sweet Mama instructed me to put it under my pillow, After I fell asleep, the Golden Rat would take my tooth, leaving money in exchange.
At school the next day, I excitedly told my friends about the Golden Rat leaving me a shiny quarter.
They all looked at me as if I had taken leave of my senses, and declared emphatically that it was the Tooth Fairy.
Now I wonder where in the world Mama got this notion. She was raised in Gloster, Mississippi, where I believe your grandmother was from. Her mother was an Irish immigrant from County Cork. Can you solve this Golden Rat mystery for me?
KATIE NACHOD
New Orleans
Bare facts
Dear Smiley: As my sister and I were driving back from a trip to Georgia, we saw a billboard. In the upper left corner was a completely bald man. In the upper right corner, the same man with a bad-looking toupee. The writing in the middle said, "We found a cure for baldness. Get new tires." We both laughed out loud.
One weekend, my (now ex) husband, who was balding, and I were out running errands. We split up to tackle the list, and we agreed to meet at the barbershop when we were done.
He was in the chair and the barber was just finishing up when I walked in. I exclaimed, "She took too much off the top!" He was not so amused, but the barber laughed.
LOUISE POCHÉ
Westwego
Historical figure
Dear Smiley: I wake up in the morning and I’m at peace with the world, temporarily, until I get to my daily perusal of “Today in History” as I’m reading The Advocate.
Under “Today’s birthdays” I notice that all those mentioned on this day are not only younger than me, but I don’t even recognize any of the names below about 60.
Does that mean I’m “Yesterday in History?"
EARL NEWMAN
Baton Rouge
Say, can you see?
Dear Smiley: Here is one I overheard in Max’s Pool Hall in Lafayette on the Thursday before New Years Eve:
Two friends run into one another after not seeing each other for a long time.
First guy: "You should see my wife; she is beautiful." He then pulls out a picture and shows his friend.
Second guy: "You should see my wife."
First guy: "Is she beautiful?"
Second guy: "She’s an optometrist."
TIM PALMER
Lafayette