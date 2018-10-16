Alex Crochet, of Abbeville, says, "A few days ago our family was gathered at our camp on Bayou Magzille.
"Daughter Michelle was commenting on our granddaughter Camille’s excellent English grades (as a high school senior) and her poetic abilities.
"So I asked Camille to write a poem. She asked me to give her a word. Being in the swamp, I said, ‘Cypress.’
"Six minutes later she handed me ‘The Never-Ending Bayou’:
"My oar drags along the rugged surface of a cypress knee.
"A glance overhead reveals the draping Spanish moss of a looming tree.
"A cricket, a frog, and maybe an owl, all start to stir as the gators prowl.
"A lone mosquito rings in my ear, as I unlock my boat and set way for the pier.
"The sun is setting, not a cloud in the sky, as I bid the never-ending bayou goodbye."
Lake visitors
Speaking of the beauties of nature, Elvie reminds us that white pelicans are back on University Lake near the LSU campus — always a stunning sight.
Weather report
Gene Giro, enjoying upper 60s and low humidity in Fort Smith, Arkansas, says, "I told an acquaintance we had days like this in southern Louisiana — one in early December and one in mid-February. And our fall foliage change has two colors: green and gone."
Talking in code?
Nobey Benoit thinks he knows why the LSU football staff isn't worried about opponents stealing information about the Tigers' plays, formations, etc.:
"After watching the movie ‘Windtalkers,’ about the use of Navajo Indians' language as code during World War II, I read about these fascinating heroes of the war.
"Their language is like no other, best described as sounding like the rumbling of a freight train. The code was never broken.
"With tongue firmly planted in cheek, I surmise that the success of the LSU Tigers football is the fact that no one outside the program can understand what Coach O is saying.
"We fellow Cajuns understand — and we ain't talking.”
Welcome to Louisiana
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, recalls the time when, as sheriff of Assumption Parish, he was involved in the raiding of a meth lab on Lake Verret:
"Because there was almost 100 gallons of ether involved in the lab, we were advised by experts to not fire our firearms, and to have experts on hand to finish the ‘cooking’ to avoid a horrendous explosion.
"My job was to block an escape in the rear of the building, which was only accessible by boat.
"My partner in this endeavor was a young DEA agent from nowhere near Louisiana.
"As we approached the lab, she jumped off the front of the boat before I could explain the nature of the swamp.
"She sank up to her shoulders. …"
That's rich!
Our mention of unusually tall people reminded Ron Sammonds, of Baton Rouge, of this sighting:
"In about 1980 I was in Minneapolis, sitting in the lobby of a swanky hotel that was the site of a sales conference.
"Two remarkably tall 20-something guys, one white and one black, walked through dressed in shorts and polo shirts on their way out to the parking lot.
“ ‘NBA’ jumped into my head, though except for a very few players I wasn't likely to recognize anyone.
"I continued to casually gaze out the window until the mystery was pretty well solved. The two laughing and joking young men drove off in a beautiful burgundy Corniche convertible, the most expensive model in the Rolls-Royce lineup at the time."
Special People Dept.
- Dorothy Lively celebrates her 99th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
- Tommy and Elaine Gauthreaux celebrate 53 years of marriage on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
Language barriers
"I worked for Humble Oil and Refining Co. when they became Exxon. My boss told me ‘Exxon’ was a computer-generated name, designed to avoid being obscene, offensive, sacrilegious, humorous, ironic, etc., in any known language throughout the world.
"That followed some classic misnomers such as the Chevy Nova. ‘Va' is a verb form in Spanish meaning ‘to go.’ ”