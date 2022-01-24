Continuing tales of rodent adventures, Pat Ammon, of Metairie, has this recollection:
"When I was a student at the University of Florida, my roommate Anne was in education. Students were required to raise a living thing, as you would in a primary school class.
"Most chose to raise a bean plant, a simple thing that required little care. Anne, however, got a white rat we named Homer — we were at that time studying The Iliad.
"We let Homer out of his cage now and then to exercise.
"One day while we were studying and not paying attention, shrill screams came from the room next door.
"Inspection found our neighbors standing on their desk chairs clutching their skirts while Homer, who had meandered through the baseboard heater between the rooms, strolled nonchalantly around.
"Homer was taken back to confinement, order was restored, Anne got an A — all was right with the world."
Pin pal
We've had tales of keeping cars running with matchsticks and beer cans. Here's one about another technique, from Linda Torres, of Nine Mile Point:
"On my first date with my new boyfriend, his '47 Hudson stopped. He asked me for a bobby pin, went under the hood, fixed it — and we were on our way to 64 years of marriage."
Disney doo wop
After a reader in the Monday column said the non-verbal musical riffs in doo wop songs are an outgrowth of scatting by jazz singers, Kathy Gibbs, of Mandeville, had this thought:
"Even Walt Disney got into scatting, as evidenced by Cinderella’s fairy godmother singing 'Bippity boppity boo!'"
Edible oatmeal
"B Jake" says the "Human Condition" story in the Sunday Advocate, about a kid's dislike of "slimy" oatmeal, was a reminder of how unappealing that breakfast dish was, and how often it was served in the Depression years of the 1930s:
"Now, in my 'Golden Years' and missing a few teeth, I've gotten out the oatmeal and started having it for breakfast.
"It was a learning curve on how to prepare it, though much easier with the new oats and the microwave.
"Didn't taste quite right for several days, until I remembered we didn't have 2% milk in the good old days — we used cream off the top of the milk.
"So I substituted 'Extra Creamy Whipped Cream,' and aaahhh, HEAVEN! I have it every day now."
Have a Coke
Dick Hastings, of Abita Springs, says, "Saturday’s item about 6-cent bottled Coca-Colas took me back to the mid-1950s and my after-school job as a soda jerk in Port Gibson, Mississippi.
"Although the soda fountain served 'fountain Cokes' for a nickel, we also had a bottled Coke machine. When the price increased to six cents, the store owner installed an add-on mechanical device to accept pennies.
"Also in that era, the city of the originating Coca-Cola bottling plant was embossed on the bottom of the bottle. In a group of Coke drinkers, everyone compared notes on the home of their respective returnable bottles, competing for the honor of having the bottle that had traveled the longest distance."
As I recall, we called that game "traveling," and the person with the bottle from the longest distance away had his/her Coke paid for by the other drinkers.
Special People Dept.
— Sandy Raisen, of Metairie, celebrated her 90th birthday Jan. 17.
— lrene Louise Martz McBroom Milliet Marchand, of River Ridge, celebrated her 90th birthday Jan. 7.
The right stuff
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, says, "While spending a few days with us — she was under the weather because of fluctuating temperatures — 4-year-old granddaughter Kennison asked for milk.
"She then refused to drink it because it was in the 'wrong' glass. I asked what was wrong with the glass, to which Kennison replied, 'Because it's not right!'
"Smiley, grandchildren definitely keep grandparents on their toes! Is this an example of what's meant by grandchildren keeping grandparents young?"
Keep groaning
Scooter Hiller, of Opelousas, adds to our "Groaner of the Week" about retired secret agents using 'Old Spies' deodorant:
"They used 'Secret' when they were working."