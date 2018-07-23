Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, our unpaid theology consultant, tells this story about a divine gift:
"I picked the slowest checkout line at two different stores, and then got stuck in traffic on the way home.
"After the first 30 minutes of a 15-minute drive, I had to laugh at myself. I have been praying for patience, and had just blown three perfect opportunities to practice it.
"Now I don’t know whether to keep praying, quit praying, or be more specific about when I would like to practice it."
Need a cool one?
Wayne Weilbaecher, of Covington, has a complaint:
"I think we are over-saturated with TV weather news. Just one or two minutes on sports, and five times that on the weather.
"I see a lot of sports bars, but no weather bars."
(Having weather bars is not a bad idea, Wayne. This current heat wave is enough to drive lots of folks to drink.)
Another good idea
As regular readers know, this column features some great "Why don't they…?" suggestions for improving our lives.
Here's a great one from John LaCarna, of Baton Rouge:
"Much of the junk mail we receive daily is from credit card companies who want to give us money, and much is from organizations who want us to give them money.
"Wouldn't it be more efficient if those two groups got together and left us out of it?"
Rachel calling…
Gail Stephenson, of Baton Rouge, says, "You asked whether our devices are getting smarter, because you are now required to type 'twit' to use Twitter.
"I know my caller ID is getting smarter.
"When an unknown number popped up on the screen, instead of the usual 'out of area,' the display read 'illegal scam.'
"I was really tempted to answer, as I wanted to know if it was the IRS telling me I was about to be thrown in jail, Microsoft wanting to 'fix' my computer, or just Rachel from Cardmember Services."
(My Cardmember Services lady is named Heather…)
Dickie Boy days
Bobbie Spencer, of Crowley/Lafayette, has a nostalgic sandwich story:
"Reading of your childhood soft white 'gummy bread' sandwich with lots of Blue Plate mayonnaise and sliced local tomatoes takes me back to a childhood of eating the best bologna sandwich in the whole wide world.
"Tony, the meat cutter at Signorelli/Cagnini's grocery store in Crowley, always gave such generous slices of bologna.
"Eating a 'baloney ham sammitch' highlighted with lots of Dickie Boy 'mynaise' nestled between slices of Evangeline Maid or Holsum bread was like feasting on ambrosia from the gods!
"It's been countless years since I have had a bologna sandwich, and I sometimes feel nostalgic when I see countless brands of mayonnaise on the grocery shelves — but never Dickie Boy!"
Which reminds me
Several years ago Lady K and I drove up to Bloomington, Indiana, for a conference of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.
After a fine time swapping stories with fellow columnists (all mildly demented extroverts), we were driving home when we stopped for lunch at a nondescript diner in rural Indiana, or possibly Kentucky.
She got, as I recall, a burger, and was somewhat surprised when I ordered a bologna sandwich, the first one I'd ever seen on a menu.
It was pretty good — a thick slice of "baloney" lightly charred on a griddle, served on toast with mayo, mustard and a pickle. (I might have added a little ketchup.)
My spouse's comment on my low-rent lunch choice: "Well, at least we won't see anyone we know…"
His jam sandwich
"Many years ago," says Russ Wise, of LaPlace, "when I was a poor struggling reporter, I had a craving for a cheeseburger from a fast food joint, and exactly enough money to pay for it.
"I jumped in my car, went through the drive-thru, drove home, opened the bag and took a bite.
"There was nothing there: no meat, no cheese, no condiments. I went back. They were closed.
"That clown still owes me a cheeseburger."
(Russ, what you got was a jam sandwich — two pieces of bread jammed together.)