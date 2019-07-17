"Human nature sure is fickle," says Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville:
"I talked to several people in the neighborhood after Barry, and every one of them was glad the weather forecasters blew the forecast this time."
Living like a refugee
After watching the excitable folks on the Weather Channel telling us Hurricane Barry was going to pretty much wipe Baton Rouge off the map, we decided to head to Oakdale.
It was not only west of the storm, but the home of my brother Louis and sister-in-law Jane, who not only have a generator but, more importantly, an outstanding selection of adult beverages.
We packed up the car and arranged to board Jasper, Lady Katherine's cat. He objected to this enforced vacation rather strenuously.
In Oakdale we watched on TV and phones as Barry was something of a dud in Baton Rouge. But it turned west and dumped over a foot of rain on Oakdale, flooding the main highway out of town.
We finally made it home by zigging and zagging on some country roads.
So everything's fine — except for Jasper giving us his "I told you so!" looks.
Trust in Nash
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "Many, many years ago, before accurate storm predictions and computers, we relied on the best in those days — Nash Roberts, in New Orleans. His predictions always seemed to be what we heeded.
"On one occasion, after the eye of a major hurricane had begun to pass over us, my great-uncle walked over to the house and said, 'Well, that wasn’t too bad.'
"My mom told him to hurry home and stay in, because the wind would soon be coming from the opposite direction!
"She had watched Nash and knew what was coming. It did, and we survived."
Mom's moon
Jerome Pankow says on July 16, 1969, "my wife called our youngest, then 5, to come watch the TV; the moon landing was in progress.
"His reply was, 'Why, Mother? You didn't have a moon when you were little?'"
The long wait
Ronald Caro, of Destrehan, comments on Ron Sammond's recollection of a classic Playboy cartoon showing an apparently elderly guy on a doctor's examining table:
"I also read Playboy for the cartoons back in the '60s, and I remember the one Ron Sammonds described distinctly.
"While the flavor was there, the doctor used the term 'unusually dissipated' rather than 'mighty used up' to describe the boy of 19.
"I have been waiting about 50 years to use that word, and only have the chance through another aficionado's memory."
Special People Dept.
- Wiley Duke, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 94th birthday Thursday, July 18. He is a World War II veteran of the Battle of the Bulge.
- J.C. Viator, of Jeanerette, celebrates his 94th birthday Thursday, July 18.
- Mary Anne Singletary, of St. Amant, celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday, July 17.
- Regina Kimble Martiny celebrated her 90th birthday Tuesday, July 16.
- Vernon Thorning, a former State-Times and Morning Advocate employee, celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday, July 14.
- John Edward Weaver, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 90th birthday Friday, July 12. He is a Navy veteran of the Korean War.
Home of Democrats?
Judy Smith says, "It's been a while since you did the street name thing, but I thought you might get a chuckle out of this street in Chetek, Wisconsin."
Judy sent a photo of a street sign reading "Darn Republican St."
Thought for the Day
Oscar Lofton, of Baton Rouge, quotes Kermit the Frog: “Some people need sympathy…like a pat on the head…with a hammer, many times."
What, no pirogue?
Susan Stall, of New Orleans, says when her father, Dr. Willard Ellender, of Houma, and his wife went to a medical convention in Boston in the '50s, this conversation took place among some ladies:
"One of the other doctors' wives said, 'Oh, Mrs. Ellender, I heard you were from a town below New Orleans. Do your children have to go to school in a boat?'
"My mother politely answered, 'No, dear, they go to school in a Cadillac Fleetwood.'"