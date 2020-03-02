I don't know Al Ricketts, of Gonzales, but I have to admire him for his bravery.
I don't know many husbands who would tell a story like this one:
"Long ago, my wife, Christy, drove up to a Dairy Queen drive-thru. In the passenger seat, I saw she was shaking the speaker with both hands.
"'What are you doing?' I asked in astonishment.
"She pointed to the sign attached to it that read:
'Shake Machine
Out of Order'"
Those Cajun names
"I have been practicing law for 52½ years since graduation from Tulane Law," says Robert L. Cabes, of Lafayette.
"My practice has largely been reviewing title abstracts and writing title opinions to oil companies.
"I had never experienced Cajun names before I got to Lafayette.
"My first great name, one that I treasure, was 'Sapatula Gonsuran Guilbeau.'
"Reading the history of Cajun families in Vermilion Parish was a bit different. For example, Snow White and Cinderella Narcisse were sisters around Kaplan.
"Many families with multiple children (not unusual to have 13), named all the boys Joseph and all the girls Mary. They did give them standard Cajun middle names.
"Another common situation was to introduce themselves with their last name. At a meeting in Gueydan to discuss a possible title lawsuit, six brothers introduced themselves as 'Broussard.'
"After the first four, I told them I had memorized their 'behind name,' but needed to know their 'front name'…"
War movie remake?
Cynthia Scott says, "My husband, Les Colonello, is a jazz musician who has played regularly in a variety of venues around New Orleans for many years.
"As you can imagine, he and his cohorts have many garbled song requests to share. My favorite is the woman who asked, 'Do you know "The Girl From Iwo Jima?"'"
Sorry, Lucy
Tom Boone, of Gonzales, says, "Way back in the '60s, when Lyndon Johnson was president, he had a daughter named Lucy Baines.
"In The Rolling Stones' song '19th Nervous Breakdown,' the lyrics are, 'Oh, who’s to blame, that girl‘s just insane.'
"I thought it was, 'Oh, Lucy Baines, that girl’s just insane.'
"'Man, the Stones gonna get in trouble with this song,' I thought."
Early folkies
Frank Fronczek says The Kingston Trio, the folk singers mentioned in an earlier column, are "my favorite musical group of all time.
"Those who came of age in the '70s and '80s would be surprised to learn many songs made popular by their favorite artists were previously done by The KT."
John Logreco Jr., of Metairie, says, "On Jan. 26, Bob Shane, the last surviving founding member of The KT, passed away at age 85.
"The KT was my favorite musical group from my last two years of high school, through my college years and my time in the Army.
"I still love their songs, because they are a breath of fresh air today by mostly being the happy type and apolitical."
Exciting life
Glen Parks, of Baton Rouge, says, "In your Saturday column I read about Simba the dog being alerted by a phone app ring that family members were coming home.
"Well, at our house, the doorbell rings to alert us to motion at our front door.
"It is always exciting for our 'Basset Boyz' DiNozzo and McGee when they hear that sound.
"They wake up, 'basset-run' to the door and peer out the side windows. Most often it is the Amazon driver leaving us packages. But sometimes it is a squirrel! No matter what, it is always exciting!"
Special People Dept.
— Sara Lumpkin celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, March 3.
— Kathy and Jackie Melker, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 70th anniversary Tuesday, March 3.
Young love
Faye Hoffman Talbot, of Clinton, tells this story about the 70th anniversary of Kathy and Jackie Melker, mentioned above:
"Kathy's best friend and Jackie's brother went with them to Woodville, Mississippi, for the wedding. Jackie didn't have a job, and Kathy was working at Brumfield's Drug Store; they had $22 to spend on the license and the ring. On their return they lived with Jackie's parents for two years."