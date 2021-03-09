Lucy Perry, of Kansas City, Missouri, says, "Locked-car stories reminded Hubs of his days in his family's locksmithing business.
"One of the locksmiths was called to open a car door, arrived on scene and got to work.
"A few minutes in, he heard a voice say, 'What are you doing? That's my car!'
"Surprised, he looked up and responded, 'Your car? I'm opening the lock for this guy…'
"He looked over to where his customer had been standing, and saw the man running away.
"The moral of the story: 'Always make sure you're assisting the true owner of the car.'"
Sorry, Sis
Carol Gaignard says, "Items about being locked out of cars reminded me of my sister, Nancy Duplantis.
"About 10 years ago, my sisters and other relatives gathered for lunch at Little River Inn in New Iberia, waiting for the birthday girl, Nancy, to arrive.
"It was pouring rain that day and very dark. We figured Nancy must have been detained by the weather.
"After about 20 minutes she rushed in and told us, 'I’ve been locked in my car in the parking lot for 15 minutes! Some of y’all passed by me and didn’t even see me in my car. I was hollering, but no one heard me.
"My car died as soon as I pulled into the parking lot; I couldn’t even blow my horn. I called the car dealership and said, ‘I’m locked in my car and can’t get out. The door handle’s not working!’
"He said, ‘That’s the first I ever heard of such a thing. Did you try to pull up the little 'lock and unlock' button on the door?’
"'In my panic I did not think of that. Of course that worked. I asked him to please not tell anybody what happened.'
"But I did not promise Nancy I would not tell…"
Sorry, Mom
Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, adds to our seminar on beans:
"Mom’s advice for cooking great red beans was smashing some on the inside of the pot to make them creamy. She also said the longer you cooked them, the better they were.
"Following her advice, I shared some with a neighbor — making both of us sick.
"She questioned my wife as to why she didn’t get sick.
"My wife replied, 'I wasn’t going to eat those beans; he was cooking them for three days.'
"Seems I followed Mom’s instructions too well…"
Snow day
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says, "When I was getting ready to make some Orville Redenbacher's microwavable buttered popcorn, I remembered as a kid in New Orleans in the '60s popping those Jiffy Pops you would heat on the stovetop."
If you're too young to remember, Jiffy Pop was an aluminum foil container filled with popcorn and some oil, ready to heat up and pop on a burner. As the corn popped, the foil would expand rather alarmingly.
Keith adds, "I will never forget the time the top busted and popcorn went all over me — a rare New Orleans snowfall!"
Sign language
— Pierre Faure, of Covington, says, "Driving the Matanuska Highway in Alaska, I saw a meat market advertising a sale on 'flay-minyon' steaks."
— Sheryl Bourdier Sherlock, of Baton Rouge, says, "Vacationing in Tennessee, we had breakfast at a small family-run diner where a sign read, 'Donuts. 10 cents each or 2 for a quarter.' We asked for two of the 10-cent ones."
Special People Dept.
Pauline Yuhasz Bartus, of Hungarian Settlement/Albany, celebrates her 95th birthday Wednesday.
Fools and pepperoni
Robert Downing, of Baton Rouge, continues our discussion of warning labels:
"In my pepperoni bag was a square white object which says, 'Ageless oxygen absorber' in small print. In very large print is 'DO NOT EAT' and in smaller print is 'Do not microwave.' These two warnings are repeated several times.
"A square white object looks nothing like a round red pepperoni, so I was saved from microwaving and eating it.
"I always thought it was a Mark Twain quote, but it seems to be Murphy's Corollary: 'Nothing can be made foolproof; fools are too ingenious.'"