From our Dental Health File comes this tale by Eva W. Jones, of Zachary:
"My great-grandson, 4-year-old Jude, and his sister Reese received a tooth brush timer from Santa.
"Jude seemed especially diligent about using it. When his mother asked him one morning if he had used the timer, he said, 'Yes, and I beat it EVERY TIME!’"
Sweeping to victory
Speaking of sports, more of less, reminds me that the Winter Olympics starts Feb. 3, as NBC has been reminding us every 30 seconds or so.
Louisiana folks aren't big on winter sports, but one I follow somewhat is curling.
It's a strange sport, involving ice, sweeping, a heavy stone, and beer. (When I visited Lady Katherine's Minnesota kinfolk, I noticed the little curling houses in rural areas all had beer signs.)
I'll never forget the sight of the regulars at The Pastime bar watching women's curling on TV during one of the Winter Olympics. They picked out favorite players, yelled encouragement, and no doubt had some bets down on the games.
It wasn't LSU football, but it was a pretty impressive sight…
Rust buckets redux
Evidently a lot of folks had experiences with car floorboards rusting out, as mentioned in the Tuesday column:
Nancy C. Van Den Akker says, "My dad got a cheap car he had intended to cut up for a trailer, but it ran good, so he drove it for a while.
"There was a hole in the floor on the front passenger side. When he drove me to school, I remember bracing my feet up under the dashboard."
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "When I came to LSU in 1963, I got tired of taking the bus to my part-time job at the State Capitol, so I found my dream clunker.
"I told the Capitol Credit Union loan officer the car cost $300, but I wanted to borrow $400.
“When he asked why $400, I told him, 'I need $100 worth of tools to keep it running.'
"After agreeing to pay $12 a month for five years, she was all mine. My first job was to cut the top off a 55-gallon drum and put it under the passenger side floor mat. It didn’t keep the water out, but it kept the feet in.
"After Hurricane Betsy, it was one of very few vehicles roaming the streets of Baton Rouge helping out where possible."
Smokehouse blues
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, offers this bit of nostalgia:
"On Saturday I lit my fireplace for the first time this year. It reminded me of the time I was a young boy and my dad lit the fireplace (our only heat) for the first time that year.
"As the fire began to roar, smoke began filling the house, room by room.
"My dad had forgotten to remove the tin and bricks he had placed atop the chimney to prevent the unwanted entry of all sorts of fauna!
"By the time he retrieved a ladder and removed the obstruction, the house was filled with thick smoke.
"After opening the windows and airing out the house, we slept comfortably, and wore our 'fire sale' clothes to school the next day."
Easy money
Joyce recalls the days of deposits you paid on soft drink bottles:
"Boys would roam around looking for bottles they could turn in for the deposit, which they always used for candy."
Teeth tossing?
Tina Soong responds to our seminar on the Tooth Fairy and the French La Petite Souris (Little Rat), who are reputed to bring money during the night to children who have lost teeth:
"In China, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam, instead of putting the fallen teeth under their pillows, the kids are tossing them around.
"Kids who lose teeth from lower jaws will throw their teeth on the roof, while those losing upper jaw teeth throw them on the floor.
"The kids are having fun; the parents are saving coins."
Groaner of the Week
Here is a joke I stole from social media:
When you cook your Canadian bacon, how do you stop it from curling?
Take away its little broom…