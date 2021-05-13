Dees Veca, of Kenner, captures the excitement of a football Saturday:
"It was 4-year-old McKenna's first LSU football game. She was excited, as were her parents and their friends.
"Once on the campus, she enjoyed visiting Mike the Tiger, making the rounds of tailgating groups, eating all the snacks and watching the band and players parade to the stadium.
"Once in the stadium and seated, she saw the players run onto the field, and watched the band play Tiger Rag and the National Anthem.
"It was time for the kickoff. That's when she stood up and announced, 'I'm ready to go home.'"
Better in French
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "Your discussion on hamburgers and hot dogs reminded me of a 'fine dining' experience.
"Every year several of our friends would attend the Bacchus ball and stay on in New Orleans for Mardi Gras.
"The main question on Fat Tuesday was where we were going to eat.
"I told them not to worry; I had a reservation at 'Chien Chanceux.'
"They were really excited, with visions of a fine French restaurant.
"Imagine their surprise when I walked them to the corner, where the Lucky Dog vendor was."
Bye, bro
Amy L. Mead treats us to "a conversation between my twin nephews when they were young:
"Nephew 1 — 'I want to go into space.'
"Nephew 2 — 'I don't want to go into space.'
"1 — 'You can ride in a rocket.'
"2 — 'I don't want to ride in a rocket.'
"1 — 'You can wear a space suit.'
"2 — 'I don't want to wear a space suit.'
"1 — 'You are gone for a long time.'
"2 — 'I'm going to miss you.'"
Lonely reader
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "Tuesday's submission about parents moving and not telling their daughter reminded me of an incident when I was a young boy.
"My father was helping a coworker move to a new house, and brought me along. When we got to the old residence, I was astounded to find a room full of books, and immediately delved into them to satisfy my passion for reading.
"After three or four hours, I needed a drink of water, and went to the kitchen.
"To my surprise, I was all alone in an almost empty house, which seemed like a cavern to me. The workers had loaded up the trucks and trailers, and I was left behind!
"I went back to the book room and began reading; however, I never heard so many strange noises!
"What a relief when my dad returned for another load."
Special People Dept.
— Rita Dollar celebrates her 97th birthday Sunday, May 16.
— Lionel J. "Buck" Keller, of Lake, celebrates his 95th birthday Sunday, May 16. He is a World War II Navy veteran.
— Jerome F. "Jerry" Pankow, of Slidell, celebrates his 92nd birthday Friday, May 14. He is a World War II veteran.
— Austin and Waveel Sagrera, of Esther (Vermilion Parish), celebrate their 62nd anniversary Sunday, May 16.
— Mary Rose and Jerry Shaw, of Mandeville, celebrate their 61st anniversary Friday, May 14. They are originally from the Irish Channel in New Orleans.
— Donna Rushing Robinson and Russell “Rex” Robinson celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, May 14. He is a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, and served 30 years in the Louisiana State Police.
Hazardous flights
"It's amazing what lost memories are brought back to life by your column," says Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte:
"David Palmisano's Thursday story about launching peas from a fork in the school cafeteria jogged my noggin about my first 'Frisbee' experience.
"Our glass milk bottles in the school cafeteria had a very thin aluminum seal. After taking off the silver cover, some creative kid decided to spin it between his fingers.
"The little 'flying saucers' became airborne.
"Of course, the nuns didn't appreciate such imaginative use of the materials at hand. But boy, did those things travel!"
Not metal-heads!
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, says, "I read that intelligent people have more zinc and iron in their hair. What does that say about bald people?"